Sky Sox's Orf hits for cycle after scoring change

The Brewers outfielder completed the cycle on Saturday night after a postgame scoring decision changed his seventh-inning double a triple in Triple-A Colorado Springs' 11-1 rout of Oklahoma City at Security Service Field. The cycle was the first by a member of the Sky Sox since Dexter Fowler completed one on June 20, 2010.

Nate Orf had just sat down to eat dinner when his manager, Rick Sweet, walked over to inform him that he'd just made history.

The play in question began with Orf looping an 0-2 offering from Dodgers right-hander Joe Broussard into the left-field corner. Trayce Thompson misread the carom off the wall, forcing him to chase it down.

"The way our wall plays down there, it kind of hooks around," Orf said. "As an outfielder, it's a tough play because you never know what kind of bounce you're going to get. As I was rounding first and heading to second, I could see he was trying to pick it up off the wall and I saw it go by him. That's when I knew I had the triple."

In the heat of the moment, the Missouri native never even looked at the scoreboard to see what the hit had been scored. When he heard a dissatisfied roar from the Sky Sox's dugout, he had an idea what it read.

"I could see the dugout's reaction, which told me that they ruled it an error," Orf said. "I wasn't too worried about it. I was hoping they would change it and let me complete the cycle for all the work I did toward it, but at the end of the day, I was happy with my night."

The 27-year-old hit a two-run homer to left in the first inning. After popping out in the second, he doubled to right leading off the fourth before singling to left later in the same frame.

"I knew that I needed to get a triple in there and, of course, when I got back to the dugout all the guys were saying, 'You better not stop running for anything,'" he said.

Even without the scoring change, Orf would have matched a season high with his second four-hit game. Although he said he would have been satisfied with that, he was happy the ruling was fixed.

"The way the play played out, I'm glad they ruled it that way," the Baylor product said. "I think that's the right call."

Orf had never cycled at any level before Saturday night. While it was not his favorite accomplishment of the season, he still plans to remember it fondly.

"I had a walk-off homer this year and that was my first walk-off homer," he said. "To me, that was the coolest thing, to win the game for the team on a homer. Most of the stuff that goes down as a team ends up being the memories that last the longest. I just think it will be cool, at the end of my career, to say that I did get a cycle in there."

Brewers No. 12 prospect Brett Phillips went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBIs for Colorado Springs. Sky Sox starter Bubba Derby (4-0) allowed one run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Eddie Gamboa (6-7) was tagged for eight runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four frames for Oklahoma City.