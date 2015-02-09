Brewers' Gatewood out for the season

Jake Gatewood, the club's 14th-ranked prospect , was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that will require season-ending surgery. The 22-year-old suffered the injury Tuesday with Double-A Biloxi while running to first base in the eighth inning.

Not long before parting with another heralded prospect in a trade, the Brewers learned they will have one less card to play at the deadline.

The injury was announced Friday after the 2014 first-rounder traveled to Milwaukee to visit team physician Dr. William Raasch, hours before Brewers No. 10 prospect Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez were traded to the Royals for All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Video: Gatewood's go-ahead blast for Biloxi

A 6-foot-5, 190-pound first baseman, Gatewood ranks third in the Southern League with a career-best 19 homers, trailing only teammate Corey Ray (21) and Chattanooga's Brent Rooker (20). He's also fifth with 59 RBIs and 164 total bases and ranks seventh with a .466 slugging percentage.

According to MLB.com, the Brewers plan to have Gatewood work out at the team's facility in Pheonix before he goes under the knife over the next two weeks. The hope is that he will be ready to resume baseball activites around the start of Spring Training.

Brewers No. 11 prospect Mauricio Dubon also suffered a torn ACL on May 5 and underwent the surgery later that month as doctors waited for swelling to subside. By June, he was working back toward the field, doing daily leg and quadriceps exercises.

After making his Major League debut last year, Phillips has spent the most of this season with Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he batted .240/.331/.411 with 25 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He was recalled to Milwaukee three times, going 4-for-22 (.182) in 15 games.

MiLB include

It's the second Trade Deadline deal involving the 24-year-old outfielder. Phillips landed in Milwaukee with left-hander Josh Hader, outfielder Domingo Santana and right-hander Adrian Houser in the swap that sent outfielder Carlos Gomez and right-hander Mike Fiers to the Astros in 2015.

The 25-year-old Lopez transitioned to a full-time reliever this season. In 24 appearances out of the Sky Sox bullpen, he was 3-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. First appearing as a starter in the Majors in 2015, the right-hander worked 19 2/3 innings in 10 appearances for Milwaukee this year, compiling a 2.75 ERA with 15 strikeouts.