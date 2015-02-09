Supak shines in second Triple-A outing

Making his second Triple-A start, the Brewers' No.12 prospect gave up four hits and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings before San Antonio walked off with a 1-0, 10-inning win over Fresno on Friday at Nelson Wolff Stadium. He did not allow an extra-base hit in his eighth scoreless outing of the season and first since a promotion from Double-A Biloxi on July 26.

After dominating the Southern League for the first four months of the season, Trey Supak is having no trouble adjusting to a new level.

After sharing the Southern League lead with 11 wins, the 23-year-old out of Bryant, Texas, paid no attention to the hitter-friendly reputation of the PCL. He worked a perfect opening frame, striking out top Nationals prospectCarter Kieboom, and his lone blemish over the first three frames was a soft liner off the bat of Alec Keller that fell for a single in the second.

Supak piled up four strikeouts his first time through the order and needed only eight pitches to work a 1-2-3 fourth inning before running into trouble for the first time. He yielded singles to Keller and pitcher Scott Copeland to put two runners on with two outs in the fifth. He needed just one pitch to escape the jam, however, getting Collin Cowgill to ground to first baseman David Freitas.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff single in the sixth to Jake Noll but racked up two more strikeouts before taking the mound in the seventh having thrown 84 pitches. After Raudy Read grounded out to start the inning, Supak struck out Keller but walked Drew Ward on his 98th and final offering.

The 23-year-old finished one punchout shy of his season high -- he fanned nine on July 16 in his final home start for Biloxi. In 20 Southern League starts, Supak was 11-4 with a circuit-best 0.87 WHIP and a 2.20 ERA that ranked second.