Rooker rakes, helps Lookouts turn three

Brent Rooker was up to the challenge, providing energy at the plate and helping seal a win with a memorable play in the field.

The Chattanooga Lookouts needed every bit of firepower on both sides of the ball on Saturday night.

The Twins' No. 8 prospect went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored and finished off a triple play as Double-A Chattanooga held on for an 11-10 victory over Montgomery at AT&T Field. It was his second career four-hit game and first since June 24, 2017 for Rookie-level Elizabethton.

Rooker started his biggest game of the season with a double to left field in the first and launched a two-run shot over the left field wall with two outs in the second as the Lookouts built a 4-0 lead. He added an RBI single in the fourth.

The 2017 first-round pick struck out in the fifth and singled again in the seventh, but arguably his biggest contribution came with Chattanooga clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth.

The Biscuits loaded the bases with none out on a hit batter, an error and a walk. Reliever Williams Ramirez plunked Brandon Lowe, plating Jake Cronenworth to cut the margin to 11-10. The Lookouts turned to Ryne Harper, who got Brett Sullivan to hit a dribbler in front of the plate. Catcher Brian Navarreto got the force, threw to third baseman Chris Paul for the second out, with Rooker completing Chattanooga's first triple play since Aug. 21, 2015.

Tanner English and Zander Wiel both had three hits, including two doubles, for the Lookouts.

Rays No. 24 prospect Ryan Boldt led the charge for Montgomery, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.