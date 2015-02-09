Balazovic puts up five zeros for Miracle

The fourth-ranked Twins prospect gave up two hits and struck out nine over five scoreless innings Wednesday, but Class A Advanced Fort Myers dropped a 2-1 decision to Dunedin in the first game of a doubleheader at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium.

Balazovic retired the first seven Blue Jays, striking three of them out swinging, before Nick Podkul drew a six-pitch walk with one out in the third inning. The next six hitters went down, taking the right-hander into the fifth. He got four of those outs via the punchout.

MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect lost the no-hit bid on his first pitch to Kacy Clemens, who dunked a one-out single into right field. It was a unique inning for Balazovic, who didn't throw a pitch out of the strike zone. The 20-year-old fanned Demi Orimoloye on four pitches, gave up the hit to Clemens, got Blue Jays No. 27 prospect Samad Taylor swinging on three pitches, gave up an infield single to Podkul and punched out Reggie Pruitt on three pitches to finish his start.

It was the second scoreless outing this month for the Mississauga, Ontario, native, who lowered his ERA to 2.33 with 28 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in August. Balazovic spent April with Class A Cedar Rapids and went 2-1 with a 2.18 ERA in four starts before being promoted on May 3. In his Florida State League debut two days later, he threw seven perfect innings with 10 strikeouts to earn the Pitcher of the Week honors.

The 2016 fifth-round pick threw seven three-hit frames on May 25 against Daytona Beach on his way to a spot in the Futures Game in July. Balazovic With the regular season ending Sunday, Balazovic went 6-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 15 Florida State League games, including 14 starts, striking out 96 and walking 21.

Dunedin took the nightcap, 4-3, as Christopher Bec hit a walk-off single in the ninth.