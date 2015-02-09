Twins promote Larnach to Double-A

The 22-year-old corner outfielder leads the Florida State League with a .316 average, an .842 OPS and 26 doubles. His .382 on-base percentage ranks second while his .459 slugging percentage is third-best in the pitcher-friendly loop. His 148 wRC+ ranks sixth among all Class A Advanced qualifiers. He also added six homers and four stolen bases over 84 games with the Miracle.

The impressive numbers are the result of Larnach's adjustments to the Class A Advanced level. The left-handed hitter produced just a .244/.297/.322 line over 23 games in April but has hit .343/.415/.513 in 61 games since.

Video: Miracle's Larnach smacks two-run homer

The Twins took the Oregon State product with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, just before he helped the Beavers capture their third College World Series title. He split his first season between Rookie Advanced Elizabethton and Class A Cedar Rapids, where he combined to hit an impressive .303/.390/.500 with five homers in 42 overall games.

After struggling in April, the California native rebounded to push his way onto MLB.com's Top-100 list for the first time this summer, sitting at No. 93. His overall hit tool and power both have above-average potential, though the latter hasn't shown up much yet. Departing the FSL could give him a better chance to demonstrate his power.

Larnach has played primarily right field this season -- he has an above-average arm -- but could see time in left field as he joins the same roster as No. 13 overall prospect Alex Kirilloff. It's possible the pair could rotate in right with Kirilloff also getting playing time at first base.