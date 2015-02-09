Keller carves out season-high eight frames

The top Pirates prospect allowed a hit and a pair of walks while fanning six over a season-high eight innings as Double-A Altoona blanked Harrisburg, 4-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It was his regular-season professional best, since he threw a one-hitter in the Eastern League semifinals last Sept. 7 en route to the Curve's crown.

The 22-year-old won his fourth straight outing and has not taken a loss since May 9. Keller (9-2) has lasted at least six frames in his eight starts since then, not giving up more than two earned runs seven times -- including three outings without one.

MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect faced the minimum 15 batters through his first five innings. After allowing a single to right field by third-ranked Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom with one out, he induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the first frame.

Keller walked Adam Brett Walker after a nine-pitch at-bat then faced the minimum -- nine -- the rest of his outing. Pirates No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker made a full-extension leaping grab to take a hit away from Washington's No. 22 prospect Drew Ward. The shortstop fired to first to catch Jake Noll wandering too far off the bag.

Keller's fastball remained in the 93-97 mph range and his curveball showed bite at 80-82 mph. No Harrisburg runners advanced into scoring position while he was on the hill.

Right-hander Montana DuRapau completed the shutout after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect Jason Martin collected three hits -- including a double -- and scored twice while Christian Kelley doubled in a run.