Kay dazzles again for Rumble Ponies

The seventh-ranked Mets prospect struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks, as Binghamton blanked Hartford, 1-0, at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It was his seventh scoreless outing in 12 starts this season.

From the start of the season, Anthony Kay has established himself as not only one of the best arms in the Eastern League but all of Double-A. On Saturday, he lived up to the billing again.

The southpaw got in a groove early against the Yard Goats, setting down the first 10 batters he faced. Trouble brewed in the fourth, however, when sixth-ranked Rockies prospect Tyler Nevin drew a one-out walk before Alan Trejo and Willie Abreu singled with two down. Kay remained composed and got Mylz Jones to fly out to left to leave the bases loaded.

Brian Serven led off the fifth with a ground-rule double to left, but with a flyout sandwiched between strikeouts, Kay (7-3) evaded another scoring opportunity.

Back out for another frame, the 24-year-old got Nevin to ground out to shortstop before Rockies No. 2 prospect Colton Welker walked to close the book on Kay's night. Overall, the Stony Brook, New York, native threw 62 of 94 pitches for strikes and bumped his season total to 70 punchouts in 66 1/3 innings. He's had five starts this season in which he's fanned at least seven hitters.

Kay's 1.49 ERA stands second in the Eastern League behind Erie's Casey Mize -- MLB.com's third overall prospect -- and his 0.92 WHIP ranks fifth.

Adonis Uceta, Mets No. 20 prospect Ryley Gilliam and Matt Blackham combined for the final 3 2/3 innings as the Rumble Ponies posted their league-leading eighth shutout.

Barrett Barnes scored the game's lone run in the fourth inning on an error by Welker at third base.