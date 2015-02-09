51s' Alonso knocks season-high four hits

Alonso fell short of the milestone, but the infield knock did provide the Mets' No. 2 prospect with his first four-hit game of the season -- the third of his professional career -- while his four RBIs proved vital as Triple-A Las Vegas outlasted Iowa, 9-6, at Principal Park. The teams combined for 23 hits.

After jumping ahead 3-0, the first baseman looked at a strike and then swung over the top of a breaking ball to bring the count full. He turned on the 3-2 offering and sent a nubbler down the third base line as he legged out a single.

Peter Alonso stepped to the plate with two outs in the eighth inning Tuesday just a triple away from accomplishing something he had never done in his professional career -- hit for the cycle.

"When he hits the ball, he hits it hard, but he's been a little unlucky and hitting it right at someone. [Tuesday,] he was able to hit and get some hits and that was good to see for him," said 51s hitting coach Joel Chimelis. "He's really been improving every day since he got here, and we've been working on drills every day, and you can see how hard he works and how much he's progressed -- especially with his approach and the mental aspect of hitting."

The 23-year-old raised his batting average 17 points to .247 over 43 games since being promoted to the Pacific Coast League on June 16. Alonso now has nine multi-hit efforts with the 51s, and five of those are with at least three knocks. He has 13 hits over his last seven contests and is currently in the midst of a 17-game on-base streak.

"When he came up, he had to make some adjustments with his pitch selection and hone his pitch recognition. There's stuff that guys do here that you just don't see at Double-A," Chimelis said. "I remember [Alonso] told me that he never really saw righty on righty changeups before and you see that a lot here, and the pitchers will expose your weaknesses. But we've been doing special drills with a short bat and you can see he's getting better every day."

Against the I-Cubs, the 2016 second-round pick laced a first-inning RBI double to left field off an inside fastball from right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng (2-12) that brought in Ty Kelly from second and put Vegas on the board.

In the next frame, Alonso stepped to the dish with two on and two out. The first offering from Tseng was in the same location as the last one, but this time MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect deposited it beyond the wall in left to give the 51s a 5-0 advantage.

"I honestly thought he missed that pitch," Chimelis said. "I mean, he didn't get all of it, but he just has some serious power. Every time he hits the ball you think it has a chance. And he got that one up in the air and it just kept going and went out."

Alonso got a hold of an outside 1-1 pitch from lefty Kyle Ryan and served it into right for a base hit in the fourth. Two innings later, Anthony Bass finally retired Alonso when he got underneath a heater and lifted it into center for a fly out to end the frame. The University of Florida product faced southpaw Rob Zastryzny in his last at-bat.

"He's a feel guy, and if he gets in a good BP early, he'll take that confidence into the game with him and I think that's what happened today," Chimelis said. "He has a really good swing, it's really just about his approach now and if he goes to the plate with a good plan he can hit the ball hard to all parts of the field."

The last time the Alonso collected four hits in a game was last year on June 23 when he went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a dinger and five RBIs for Class A Advanced St. Lucie in a 19-7 victory over Charlotte. The other time he accomplished the feat was on Aug. 8, 2016, when he finished 4-for-5, again a triple shy of the cycle, with three RBIs for Class A Short Season Brooklyn in a 14-3 rout of Tri-City.

Right-hander Drew Gagnon (4-4) notched his third straight victory after yielding two runs on six hits with a walk and nine punchouts over six frames. Cody Asche tripled in a run for Vegas in the third and clubbed his 10th homer in the ninth.

Chris Coghlan finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for Iowa.

The I-Cubs entered the ninth trailing 9-3 and left the bases loaded when Brad Markey grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game.