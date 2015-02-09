Mets promote Gimenez to Binghamton

Andres Gimenez was promoted after putting up a .373/.393/.525 slash line in July for St. Lucie. (Buck Davidson/MiLB.com)

By Vincent Lara-Cinisomo / MiLB.com | July 22, 2018 7:29 PM

The Mets' youth movement is apparent at the Major League level with the trade of Jeurys Familia and the potential deals of other veterans. That approach also can be seen in the Minors. The Mets on Sunday promoted their top prospect, 19-year-old shortstop Andres Gimenez, to Binghamton, making him the second-youngest player at Double-A behind only top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. "Throughout the year, he continuously progressed both at the plate and in the field," Mets director of player development Ian Levin said. "We felt that he had advanced enough and proved his ability exceeded the High-A level and he was ready for the next challenge."

Gimenez, who signed in 2015 out of Venezuela for $1.2 million, batted .282/.348/.432 in 86 games at Class A Advanced Port St. Lucie in just his third pro season and second in the United States. MLB.com's No. 67 overall prospect, Gimenez has an approach that is beyond his years with an ability to work the count while making consistent, hard contact, scouts say. The left-handed hitter is 5-foot-11 and 161 pounds, but he has a quick swing that allows him to generate gap power. While scouts project his power will be average or a tick below, he's already totaled career highs in homers (six) and doubles (20) and with maturity could possess better power than previously thought. "He's a very mature player, especially for his age," Levin said. "And he's continuing to find ways to translate his baseball skill and instincts into on-field success." MiLB include Defensively, scouts say he has above-average range that could allow him to stick at shortstop, although the Mets have a stellar defender in the bigs in Amed Rosario. Gimenez's quick release makes his arm play up to plus, according to observers. Scouts praise Gimenez's makeup, and the Mets feel comfortable fast-tracking him as a result. He already was one of the youngest players in the Florida State League -- three years younger than the league average -- so his youth at Double-A is not expected to faze him.

