51s' Alonso ends slump with three hits

The Mets' second-ranked prospect homered for the second straight night, tripled and singled Friday as Triple-A Las Vegas fell to Reno, 11-8, at Greater Nevada Field.

After totaling five hits in his previous 10 games, there are clear signs that Peter Alonso is emerging from his slumber.

The right-handed slugger's troubles coincided with his return from the Futures Game, where he registered the hardest-hit ball of the elite prospect showcase.

In his first three games back, Alonso was 0-for-13 as he average dropped to 165. On Thursday, he hit an inside-the-park homer and singled, then went one step further Friday.

With Las Vegas trailing, 7-1, MLB.com's No. 68 overall prospect singled in a four-run fourth. An inning later, he clubbed a 3-2 pitch from D-backs No. 22 prospect Alex Young over the wall in left-center for his 23rd homer of the season and eighth since a promotion from Double-A Binghamton. It scored Zach Borenstein and tied the game at 7-7.

The Aces scored four times in the sixth to grab the lead for good, but the University of Florida product wasn't done. He tripled with two outs in the ninth -- his first triple this season and only the third of his professional career -- before Patrick Kivlehan struck out to end the game.

Kivlehan was one many offensive standouts on both sides. He hit a grand slam in the fourth and tripled, while Borenstein tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.

Christian Walker led the way for the Aces as he homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in a season-high five runs. Juniel Querecuto singled three times and Ildemaro Vargas, coming off a 5-for-5 night, singled twice to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.