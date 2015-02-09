Yankees' Sheffield racks up first Triple-A win

The Yankees second-ranked prospect allowed a hit and two unearned runs over six innings en route to the Triple-A RailRiders' 4-3 victory over Louisville at PNC Field. Sheffield (1-2) struck out eight and walked three in his longest IL start, lowering his ERA to 2.96.

While continuing to make a push toward the Major League rotation, Justus Sheffield turned in his best International League start Friday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Video: Sheffield gets through six with a K for SWB

The left-hander has made six starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being promoted from Double-A Trenton on May 4. He left his second start after 3 2/3 hitless innings and landed on the seven-day disabled list with shoulder stiffness, but missed only one turn in the rotation.

Sheffield allowed just one earned run over his next three outings spanning 11 2/3 innings, but he was roughed up in a loss to Indianapolis on June 2. MLB.com's No. 40 overall prospect's ERA swelled from 1.65 to 3.80 after he was tagged for six runs on four hits in five frames against the Indians.

Gameday box score

The 22-year-old also missed nearly two months last season while dealing with an oblique strain. Although he made up for lost time with an impressive Arizona Fall League campaign, the injury pushed him back to the Eastern League to start the season, a level in which he first played at in 2016.

On Friday night, Sheffield worked around walks in each of the first two frames, stranding Phillip Ervin at third base in the second inning by getting Gabriel Guerrero to go down swinging and Chadwick Tromp to pop out to first. Sheffield retired the side in order in the third and fourth before the troublesome fifth.

D.J. Peterson reached on Sheffield's second four-pitch walk and RailRiders shortstop Tyler Wade mishandled Guerrero's roller to start the inning. Tromp flied to right before Sheffield induced a grounder from Blake Trahan, but the play resulted in only one out, placing runners at the corners. Dilson Herrera followed with Louisville's first hit, a double into left that brought both runs home, and Sheffield escaped further damage by getting Mason Williams to line to short.

Sheffield threw a perfect sixth, striking out his final two opponents, and exited after throwing 52 of 87 pitches for strikes.

Bruce Caldwell aided lefty's cause with a three-run homer in the fourth and Ryan McBroom added a solo shot in the sixth.