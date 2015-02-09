Yanks' Florial exits game with wrist soreness

New York's No. 2 prospect left Class A Advanced Tampa's game Wednesday against Dunedin in the fourth inning with right-wrist soreness, according to manager Patrick Osborn. Florial was 0-for-2 when he was lifted -- having grounded out to short in the first inning and back to the pitcher in the third -- thus ending a 32-game on-base streak stretching back to April 8.

There's no fun way for a long on-base streak to end. But the way Yankees prospect Estevan Florial's ended was worse than most.

The 20-year-old outfielder was still being evaluated at the Yankees' Minor League complex in Tampa, and it's not yet known how much time he'll miss as a result of the injury.

"I noticed in his first at-bat he had some funky-looking swings," Osborn said. "And then in his second at-bat, he had another one that resembled those ones from the first. I figured something must be bothering him, so I made the switch to take him out, and later, we got word from the trainer that was working on him that it was soreness in the right wrist."

Despite the lengthy on-base streak, Florial's numbers haven't been quite as eye-popping as those he produced last year. MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect is hitting .246/.353/.343 with one homer and five stolen bases in 36 games. That comes after a breakout 2017 in which he produced a .298/.372/.479 line with 13 homers and 23 steals between Tampa and Class A Charleston. However, he has shown improved plate discipline, with his walk rate jumping from 10.5 percent last season to 13.5 this year -- a big help to any on-base streak. His strikeout rate remains high at 30.1 percent (compared to 31.1 in 2017), but Osborn said he and his coaching staff have been pleased with the progress of the Dominican Republic native, who is considered a plus-plus runner and impressive fielder.

"Flo's been the same guy," said the Tarpons skipper. "He's a tremendous worker and obviously blessed with athletic abilities. We've seen him make adjustments, and there have been some improvements as a result, particularly when it comes to driving the ball in the zone. He's still a great center fielder too. That hasn't changed. We feel like he's on his way to another productive year."

Tampa won the game, 6-2, at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Designated hitter Isiah Gilliam hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead the offense in Florial's absence. No. 26 Yankees prospect Nick Nelson (1-1) earned his first win of the season after striking out six and allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk over six innings.