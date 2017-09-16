Yanks' Andujar goes from IL Finals to bigs

But the 22-year-old third baseman will get another chance at postseason glory this year, and on a much bigger stage. The Yankees, three games behind in the American League East and leading the Wild Card raced, recalled their No. 6 prospect along with reliever Jonathan Holder on Saturday.

Miguel Andujar was in the dugout for the last out of the International League Governors' Cup Finals on Friday night, but he was denied the thrill of a triumphant rush onto the field as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost the title to Durham.

Andujar, the No. 97 overall prospect, started the year with Double-A Trenton, batting .312/.342/.494 with 31 extra-base knocks across 67 Eastern League games. He hit with even more consistency following his promotion to the IL, putting up a .317/.364/.502 slash line through 58 games at the highest level of the Minors.

Video: Andujar hammers one for RailRiders

The native of the Dominican Republic also made the most of his one Major League game, setting a record on June 28 as the first Yankees player to collect four RBIs in his debut. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base as the designated hitter.

"Going out there for the first at-bat, I felt a little nervous," Andujar said after that 12-3 New York victory over the Chicago White Sox. "It's my first at-bat in the big leagues. Following that at-bat, everything was normal again."

Since signing in 2011 and debuting in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League the next season, he's hit 51 homers and stolen 30 bases while batting .274/.323/.412 across 596 Minor League games. His defense, however, may be even more impressive than his hitting. Andujar's arm rates a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale, according to MLB Pipeline, and his glove earns a 50.

Holder, a 24-year-old right-handed reliever, made 34 appearances with the Yankees this year and posted a 1.69 ERA over 12 appearances with the RailRiders, earning one save in two chances. He won the Staff Choice MiLBY Award as top reliever in 2016.