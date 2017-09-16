Yanks' Andujar goes from IL Finals to bigs
Third base prospect joins New York's effort in pennant race
By Josh Jackson / MiLB.com | September 16, 2017 2:47 PM ET
Miguel Andujar was in the dugout for the last out of the International League Governors' Cup Finals on Friday night, but he was denied the thrill of a triumphant rush onto the field as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost the title to Durham.
But the 22-year-old third baseman will get another chance at postseason glory this year, and on a much bigger stage. The Yankees, three games behind in the American League East and leading the Wild Card raced, recalled their No. 6 prospect along with reliever Jonathan Holder on Saturday.
Andujar, the No. 97 overall prospect, started the year with Double-A Trenton, batting .312/.342/.494 with 31 extra-base knocks across 67 Eastern League games. He hit with even more consistency following his promotion to the IL, putting up a .317/.364/.502 slash line through 58 games at the highest level of the Minors.
Video: Andujar hammers one for RailRiders
The native of the Dominican Republic also made the most of his one Major League game, setting a record on June 28 as the first Yankees player to collect four RBIs in his debut. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base as the designated hitter.
"Going out there for the first at-bat, I felt a little nervous," Andujar said after that 12-3 New York victory over the Chicago White Sox. "It's my first at-bat in the big leagues. Following that at-bat, everything was normal again."
Since signing in 2011 and debuting in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League the next season, he's hit 51 homers and stolen 30 bases while batting .274/.323/.412 across 596 Minor League games. His defense, however, may be even more impressive than his hitting. Andujar's arm rates a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale, according to MLB Pipeline, and his glove earns a 50.
Holder, a 24-year-old right-handed reliever, made 34 appearances with the Yankees this year and posted a 1.69 ERA over 12 appearances with the RailRiders, earning one save in two chances. He won the Staff Choice MiLBY Award as top reliever in 2016.
