Gordon, Kopech among Southern All-Stars

The Double-A circuit revealed its roster of honorees selected by managers and local media. The MVP and Pitcher of the Year award winners will be announced Wednesday afternoon

Twins No. 2 prospect Nick Gordon and top White Sox arm Michael Kopech were among those selected to the Southern League's end-of-season All-Star team on Tuesday.

Gordon, the No. 34 prospect in baseball, made the annual roster at shortstop after hitting .275 with eight homers, 63 RBIs and 13 steals in 115 games with Double-A Chattanooga this season. The middle infielder and son of longtime Major League closer Tom Gordon also added 28 doubles, eight triples and owns a .348 OBP this year. He ranks third in the league with 76 runs scored.

Kopech, MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect, went 8-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 starts for Birmingham this year, his first in the White Sox organization, before earning a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte. In the Southern League, the former Red Sox right-hander struck out 155, walked 60 and held opposing batters to a .184 average in 119 1/3 innings. He's currently the No. 1-ranked right-handed prospect in baseball.

Other notable names to make the roster include Montgomery catcher Nick Ciuffo, the Rays' No. 25 prospect, and Mississippi lefty Kolby Allard, the Braves' No. 3 prospect and top pitcher. Ciuffo is hitting .246 with seven homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games, while Allard is 7-11 with a 3.34 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 143 innings across 26 starts.

The full roster is below: