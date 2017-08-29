News

Gordon, Kopech among Southern All-Stars

Ciuffo, Allard, Cron, Vosler, Bote make end-of-season squad

Nick Gordon has 76 runs scored and 63 RBIs in 115 games for Double-A Chattanooga. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 29, 2017 4:40 PM ET

Twins No. 2 prospect Nick Gordon and top White Sox arm Michael Kopech were among those selected to the Southern League's end-of-season All-Star team on Tuesday.

The Double-A circuit revealed its roster of honorees selected by managers and local media. The MVP and Pitcher of the Year award winners will be announced Wednesday afternoon

Gordon, the No. 34 prospect in baseball, made the annual roster at shortstop after hitting .275 with eight homers, 63 RBIs and 13 steals in 115 games with Double-A Chattanooga this season. The middle infielder and son of longtime Major League closer Tom Gordon also added 28 doubles, eight triples and owns a .348 OBP this year. He ranks third in the league with 76 runs scored.

Kopech, MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect, went 8-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 starts for Birmingham this year, his first in the White Sox organization, before earning a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte. In the Southern League, the former Red Sox right-hander struck out 155, walked 60 and held opposing batters to a .184 average in 119 1/3 innings. He's currently the No. 1-ranked right-handed prospect in baseball.

Other notable names to make the roster include Montgomery catcher Nick Ciuffo, the Rays' No. 25 prospect, and Mississippi lefty Kolby Allard, the Braves' No. 3 prospect and top pitcher. Ciuffo is hitting .246 with seven homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games, while Allard is 7-11 with a 3.34 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 143 innings across 26 starts.

The full roster is below:

2017 Southern League Postseason All-Star Team
NAME POS TEAM MLB ORG
Nick Ciuffo C Montgomery TB
Kevin Cron 1B Jackson ARI
David Bote 2B Tennessee CHC
Jason Vosler 3B Tennessee CHC
Nick Gordon SS Chattanooga MIN
Edgar Corcino OF Chattanooga MIN
Braxton Lee OF Montgomery/Jacksonville TB/MIA
Joe McCarthy OF Montgomery TB
Justin Williams OF Montgomery TB
Jonathan Rodriguez DH Chattanooga MIN
Zach Houchins UTIL Mobile LAA
Johnny Davis Best Hustler Biloxi MIL
Michael Kopech RHP Birmingham CWS
Kolby Allard LHP Mississippi ATL
Gabriel Moya RP Jackson/Chattanooga ARI/MIN

Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow his MLBlog column, Minoring in Twitter. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

