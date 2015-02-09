A's to promote Luzardo to Triple-A

A's general manager David Forst confirmed that the club's top prospect will be promoted to Triple-A Nashville after his outing for Double-A Midland on Tuesday night. Forst deemed it unlikely Luzardo would reach the Majors this season, noting he wasn't expected to move through the Minor Leagues as quickly as he has.

Jesus Luzardo has racked up enough frequent flyer miles this season on the strength of two promotions that he could probably earn a free flight to a location of his choosing. Music City is a pretty good choice.

Luzardo gave up a run on five hits over five innings, striking out two batters and walking one. It was the latest in a string of strong starts for the left-hander, who had a 28-inning scoreless streak snapped in his previous outing on Wednesday.

MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect is winding down his first full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, prior to being selected by the Nationals in the third round of the Draft. Luzardo had to wait until last year to make his professional debut in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He was pitching for Class A Short Season Auburn when he was part of the deal that sent All-Star closer Sean Doolittle to Washington on July 16, 2017.

MiLB include

Luzardo began this season with Class A Advanced Stockton and posted a 1.23 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings in three starts. He was promoted to Midland on April 24 and has continued his domination. After compiling a 4.68 ERA in his first seven Double-A starts, the 20-year-old has yielded three runs over his last nine starts, carving out a 0.59 ERA over 46 frames.

The Florida native is 9-4 with a 2.12 ERA in 19 starts across two levels. He's fanned 111 and walked 23 in 93 1/3 innings, despite being limited by an organization-imposed pitch count that has kept him from working past the fifth in all but one of his starts.