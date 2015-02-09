DellaValle one of two Minor Leaguers banned

Perry DellaValle has a 2.84 career ERA with 154 strikeouts and 30 walks in 152 Minor League innings. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | July 26, 2019 5:30 PM

The Minor League Baseball season has a month and change left on its schedule, but two players will be ending their campaigns well before the final pitch is thrown. Cardinals right-hander Perry DellaValle was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse for the second time, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, and free agent left-hander Ricardo Frias received a 72-game ban stemming from a positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

2019 Minor League suspensions DellaValle was selected by St. Louis in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and made his professional debut for the Rookie-level GCL Cardinals that summer, going 0-2 with a 1.97 ERA, 67 strikeouts and seven walks in 11 appearances -- seven starts -- spanning 45 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old was 5-6 in 20 appearances -- 19 starts -- this season, posting a 3.22 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 23 walks in 106 1/3 innings at Class A Advanced Palm Beach. Frias was signed by the Rangers in December 2017 and debuted in the Dominican Summer League the following year, going 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 23-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 innings out of the Rookie-level DSL Rangers bullpen. He improved on those numbers this season before being released July 15, going 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA, 15 strikeouts and five walks in 23 1/3 innings of relief. The suspensions of DellaValle and Frias bring the 2019 total of drug-related violations to 30.

