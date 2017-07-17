Fanti goes distance in latest Lakewood no-no

Fanti, pitching in front of his father and girlfriend, did not allow a hit and struck out a career-high 12 in his first career complete game as Class A Lakewood blanked Charleston, 1-0, at FirstEnergy Park on Monday afternoon.

"The energy in the stadium was crazy," he said. "I had to step off just to gather myself."

Nick Fanti stepped off the mound once or twice in the ninth inning and tried to compose himself. He could feel the pressure building in the ballpark.

Fanti (7-2) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, allowing only a two-out walk to Brandon Wagner in the second inning. He got Carlos Vidal to fly out to center fielder Mickey Moniak for the final out, setting off a celebration on the field that included his father, who made the trip from nearby Long Island, New York.

"It's a cool experience to throw it in front of a home crowd," he said. "My dad was there and that was special."

Gameday box score »

It's the second time Fanti has been part of a no-hitter this season -- the Phillies left-hander combined to throw one on May 6 when he pitched 8 2/3 innings and Trevor Bettencourt got the final out against Columbia.

2017 Minor League milestones

Fanti took things one step further Monday. He retired the final 22 batters he faced and threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes in a game that featured two total hits and lasted just an hour and 49 minutes.

"It was a great feeling," he said. "Going into today, I didn't feel my best. Any time that happens and I'm in the bullpen, my pitching coach [Brian Sweeney] reminds me, 'You know the Nolan Ryan story about how he threw a bad bullpen and threw a no-hitter?' Afterward he said, 'Wow, you really took that seriously?' So that was cool."

The 20-year-old's no-hitter was the sixth in Lakewood history and also marked the first time a BlueClaws pitcher has thrown nine innings and picked up a victory in a no-hitter. Gavin Floyd was the last Lakewood pitcher to throw nine frames in a no-hitter, but it came in a losing effort in 2002.

Video: Fanti Tosses No-Hitter

Fanti's dad and girlfriend joined the on-field celebration, giving the group a unique moment not far from his hometown of Smithtown, New York.

"He was just proud -- he was pretty emotional," Fanti said. "They were both kinda shocked and speechless. He said, 'That was wild. I hope it hits you at some point.' I'm still a little shocked by it all."

Fanti, a 31st-round pick in 2015, has struck out 20 and allowed just three hits over his last two starts spanning 16 innings. He lowered his ERA by 28 points on Monday, from 2.80 to 2.52, moving him into fifth in the South Atlantic League. He said his success was based on his fastball.

"I think today what helped was me locating my fastball early and being able to finish them with the fastball, too," he said. "I felt strong. If I had any doubt, I just tried to throw it away and I knew how close I was. I felt good."

The no-hit performance also came despite Fanti working with catcher Gregori Rivero for the first time. The backstop was promoted to the Sally League last week.

"I'd never thrown to him," said Fanti, who said he briefly worked with Rivero in Spring Training but never in a game situation. "Today was important, and I mentioned that to him before the game and we got on the same page. We talked about what we wanted to do with the hitters and how to pitch to some guys. We were talking during the game, too, until he noticed the no-hitter was going on and he started to stay away."



Nick Fanti embraces BlueClaws manager Marty Malloy after the feat. (Mike Dill/Lakewood BlueClaws)

Charleston's best chance at a hit came in the fifth when Yankees prospect Mandy Alvarez hit a sharp grounder to third, where Luke Williams made a diving play and threw him out for the final out.

"Guy smoked a grounder into the hole and he made a diving play, a really good play," Fanti said. "There was another ball that was smoked right at [second baseman Daniel] Brito. A few line drives hit at [center fielder David] Martinelli were tough plays, right at him."

Phillies No. 24 prospect JoJo Romero, who began the season with Fanti in Lakewood, tweeted his reaction after the final out.

Tweet from @thejet_jojo6: HAVE A DAY @fanti_nick YOU ARE UNREAL MAN! 2 no hitters in a season... Wow just wow! No one better deserving keep grinding brotha��

Fanti got the only run he needed in the second when Henri Lartigue hit his seventh homer of the year with one out off RiverDogs starter Alexander Vargas. Vargas (0-1) was charged with a run on one hit in six frames. He struck out five and did not walk a batter as Charleston combined to limit Lakewood to two hits in the loss.

MiLB include

Fanti said he felt fine in the ninth and, despite taking a couple moments to calm himself, wasn't thinking about his last no-hitter.

"I wasn't thinking about that. I was just trying to work in the moment a little bit and just wanted to finish it," he said. "I just wanted to finish it for the satisfaction of it. I had a lot of help form my defense, a lot of denfing moments in that game that helped to get the result."

And when it ended? Fanti was in shock.

"That was awesome, it's really indescribable," he said. "Everyone is so excited for you. Luke Williams tackled me and someone threw Gatorade on me."