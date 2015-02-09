Phillies' Bohm lands on disabled list

The Phillies prospect and No. 3 overall pick in June's Draft was hit in the left leg with a pitch Monday while playing with Class A Short Season Williamsport. The 21-year-old stayed down in the box and hasn't played since, ultimately being placed on the disabled list Saturday, retroactive to July 12, with a left shin contusion.

In 12 Gulf Coast League at-bats, Bohm recorded six hits and drove in two runs with a pair of stolen bases. That earned him a promotion to Williamsport on June 24. With the Crosscutters, the Wichita State product is batting .192 with a .288 on-base percentage. His best game came the day before he was injured, when he reached base four times with two singles and two walks and plated two runs against Mahoning Valley.

The Omaha, Nebraska native's junior campaign with the Shockers moved him to the upper echelon of Draft boards this year. Bohm slashed .339/.436/.625 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs. He struck out 28 times in 224 at-bats and had 39 walks on the season.

According to Mitch Rupert of the Williamsport Sun-Gazzette, the 6-foot-5 prospect saw a specialist in Philadelphia on Thursday and returned to Williamsport on Friday in a walking boot. Rupert reported that when the ball hit Bohm in the knee, it caught a nerve, which is the root of the issues.

Since there is no timeline for a return, there is a good chance he rehabs the injury at the Phillies' facility in Clearwater, Florida, until he is ready for game action.