Photos: Playoff moments from around MiLB

Relive the excitement, drama and memorable moments of the 2019 postseason with a selection of images from around Minor League Baseball. Want more great pics? Follow @MiLB on Instagram .



The Sacramento River Cats swept the Round Rock Express to win the Pacific Coast League championship on Sept. 13. (Sacramento River Cats)



The Columbus Clippers bested the two-time defending-champion Durham Bulls for the International League's Governors' Cup on Sept. 12. (Jay Gehres/Columbus Clippers)



The Lexington Legends walked off in 13 innings against the Hickory Crawdads to produce their second straight South Atlantic League championship on Sept. 13. (Lexington Legends)



The Trenton Thunder banded together for a picture after beating the Bowie Baysox to win the Eastern League championship on Sept. 13. (Trenton Thunder)



The Brooklyn Cyclones celebrate after emerging victorious in the New York-Penn League Championship Series on Sept. 10. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)



The Visalia Rawhide claimed the California League championship with an extra-inning win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sept. 15. (Visalia Rawhide)



The Gatorade started flying after Sacramento topped Round Rock, 8-7, in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series on Sept. 10. (Ralph Thompson/Sacramento River Cats)



A number of Cubs prospects who won the Northwest League crown last year helped South Bend sweep to the Midwest League championship on Sept. 14. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)



The Amarillo Sod Poodles claimed the Texas League championship in their inaugural season on Sept. 15. (John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles)



Amarillo's Taylor Trammell is mobbed after hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning during the Texas League championship finale on Sept. 15. (John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles)



The Sod Poodles picked up the Texas League title in their inaugural season after rallying for seven runs in the ninth in Game 5 against the Drillers. (John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles)



The Biloxi Shuckers returned to the Southern League Championship Series after beating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Game 5 of the semifinals on Sept. 8. (Katy Knauss/Biloxi Shuckers).



The Idaho Falls Chukars celebrate after beating the Ogden Raptors to win their first Pioneer League championship since 2013 on Sept. 15. (Idaho Falls Chukars)



The Brooklyn Cyclones do some dousing after winning the New York-Penn League championship at MCU Park on Sept. 10. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)



There were plenty of happy Generals after Jackson knocked off the Biloxi Shuckers for their second straight Southern League crown on Sept. 15. (Chris Dishman/Jackson Generals)



The Hillsboro Hops won their third Northwest League championship in the past six years after beating the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sept. 11. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)



Champagne was in the air after the Tulsa Drillers captured the Texas League North Division at ONEOK Field on Sept. 8. (Tim Campbell/MiLB.com)



Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman returns to the dugout during the Sept. 11 contest against Tulsa in the Texas League Championship Series. (John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles)



The Dominican Summer League Royals 1 were one of four Kansas City affiliates to claim a crown in 2019. They beat the DSL D-backs 2 on Sept. 6. (Dominican Summer League)