Pirates promote top pick Swaggerty

A little over two months removed from being drafted 10th overall by the Pirates, the 20-year-old outfielder out of the University of South Alabama has been called up to Class A West Virginia.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- As he signed autographs for fans just a few hours before his first professional All-Star Game, Travis Swaggerty found out he was getting his first professional promotion.

Swaggerty started in center field Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a two-run single to help the South to a 7-1 win over the North in the New York-Penn League All-Star Game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

"It was definitely kind of weird to take my mind off of [the promotion] and lock into the game," he said. "Fortunately, I was able to do that."

Two months after signing a $4.4 million contract, Swaggerty -- the Pirates' third-ranked prospect -- will join the Power after hitting .288/.365/.453 with four homers, nine doubles, 15 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 36 games with Class A Short Season West Virginia.

MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect said he will return to Morgantown early Wednesday morning to pack his belongings before hitting the road again and joining the Power for their series against Columbia in Charleston.

"Just to see my hard work pay off, it's really an incredible feeling," Swaggerty said. "And to have my girlfriend and best friend from back home here, for them to share that moment with me is really special."