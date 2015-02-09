Prospect Roundup: Games of July 15

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Double-A Reading: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K -- In his first start in two weeks, the second-ranked Phillies prospect picked up where he left off and did not allow an earned run for his second straight start. Medina faced the minimum over the first 4 1/3 frames and one above the minimum through six innings. The only run he allowed came after a fielding error on a sacrifice fly with one out in the seventh. MLB.com's No. 77 overall prospect threw 55 of 85 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old sports a 3.53 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over 74 Eastern League innings this season. Gameday box score

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Double-A Akron: 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Cleveland's No. 2 prospect turned in his 20th multi-hit effort and sixth with three knocks. In the first inning, Jones singled to left field and scored on Connor Marabell's base hit. The No. 43 overall prospect belted his first Eastern League homer to center in the third and hammered an RBI triple to right in the fifth. Jones was promoted on July 8, and he has six hits through his first five games with the RubberDucks -- three for extra bases. Gameday box score

Angels CF Brandon Marsh, Double-A Mobile: 3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, R -- The second-ranked Angels prospect extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to nine. Marsh mashed a solo blast to left-center in the fourth, led off the seventh with a double to center and laced a two-run double down the line in left in the eighth. The 21-year-old has recorded 10 knocks over his last six games and is batting .301 over 54 Southern League games this season. Cubs No. 9 prospect Cory Abbott allowed a run on two hits and a walk while fanning six over seven frames for Tennessee. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Tim Cate, Class A Advanced Potomac: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- Washington's No. 5 prospect turned in his best outing since his promotion to the Carolina League on June 17. The 21-year-old retired the side in order in the first, third and fifth innings, and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth by coaxing Michael Papierski into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play. The southpaw threw 51 of his 78 pitches for strikes. Cate sports a 2.57 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP over five starts (28 innings) with the Nationals. Gameday box score

Rays SS Greg Jones, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, R -- Tampa Bay's first-round pick in June notched the first three-hit effort of his career, while extending his hitting streak to seven games. The 21-year-old led off the game with a double off the wall in center, singled in the third but advanced to third on a fielding error by Pedro Alfonseca, walked in the fifth and lined a base hit into center in the seventh before swiping his ninth bag of the year and scoring on a triple by Garrett Hiott. The UNC Wilmington product is batting .299 over his first 22 games. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Malcom Nunez, Rookie Advanced Johnson City: 2-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, R -- The 18-year-old Cuban native made a loud introduction to the Appalachian League with a grand slam. After flying out to right in the first, Nunez knocked a base hit to left in the fourth. In the next frame, the No. 6 Cardinals prospect cleared the bases with a moon shot to left that gave Johnson City a commanding 7-0 lead. Nunez posted a .183 average over 21 games with Class A Peoria to open the season. Gameday box score

Orioles RF Austin Hays, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R -- Baltimore's No. 5 prospect launched a solo homer in the Norfolk's 11-4 loss to Rochester. The 24-year-old also lined an RBI single to right in the seventh and drove in the Tides' final run with a double down the line in left in the ninth. Hays' three-hit performance was his fourth of the season and second in as many days. In 15 games at Triple-A, the Daytona Beach, Florida, native has three taters, 10 RBIs and sports a .262 average. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 R -- Miami's No. 6 prospect racked up three hits for the second straight game and has nine over his last four contests. Diaz's three hits came in his last three trips to the plate Monday. The infielder bounced an RBI single to center in the sixth, lined an RBI single to right in the seventh and singled on another liner to left in the ninth. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Beau Burrows, Triple-A Toledo: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K -- At long last, Detroit's No. 6 prospect picked up his first win at Triple-A in his ninth start in the International League. Burrows allowed his only run on two hits in the second inning and finished with 80 pitches, 49 for strikes. He fanned four. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Nick Decker, Class A Short Season Lowell: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Boston's No. 10 prospect clubbed a pair of solo shots in his first career multi-homer game. Last year's second-round pick started his season slowly, but has boosted his average from .192/.262/.327 entering play on July 8 to .239/.316/.522. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Triple-A Columbus: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R -- Continuing his breakout season, Cleveland's No. 22 prospect notched his first four-hit game since last May 29 with Double-A Harrisburg. Johnson has hits in 12 of his last 13 games and multiple hits in six of those outings, including seven knocks in the past two days. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Alex Wells, Double-A Bowie: 8 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K -- In his first eight-inning start since last June 11 with Class A Advanced Frederick and just the second of his career, Wells dealt 99 pitches, 68 for strikes while stifling Harrisburg in Bowie's 4-2 win. Baltimore's No. 25 prospect's ERA rose to 1.95 in the outing, but he improved to 8-1 this season and extended his unbeaten streak to 12 outings. Gameday box score

Padres OF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI -- Grisham went 0-for-10 over three games from July 7-12, but has been feasting on Pacific Coast League pitching since. The Brewers No. 30 prospect belted his third home run in two games and is 9-for-14 with seven runs scored and six RBIs over his last three contests. Gameday box score

Giants OF Heliot Ramos, Class A Advanced San Jose: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 R -- San Francisco's No. 2 prospect went yard for the second straight game, his first consecutive outings with home runs since May 28-30. Ramos has been on fire at the plate over the past three weeks, batting .371/.423/.566 in his last 17 games. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Xavier Edwards, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 SB -- Nearing the end of his first full week in the California league, Edwards has hits in five of his six games, including his first three-hit performance at the new level Monday. San Diego's No. 8 prospect is batting .308/.333/.385 for the Storm. Gameday box score