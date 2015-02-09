Prospect Roundup: Games of June 13

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson, Double-A Mississippi: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- The Southern League's ERA leader (1.61), Davidson whiffed a career high and allowed no earned runs for the sixth time in 13 starts in the M-Braves 2-1 loss to Mobile. The left-hander's 72 punchouts are sixth-most on the circuit. Atlanta's No. 19 prospect struck out the side in the first and fourth frames and was pulled after throwing 101 pitches -- 70 for strikes. Davidson has allowed 10 runs -- four of them earned -- in the last six starts, spanning 31 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Mariners 1B Evan White, Double-A Arkansas: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI -- Seattle's fourth-ranked prospect extended his hit streak to 15 games by hitting a homer in the first inning in the Travelers' 4-2 loss to Corpus Christi. It was his sixth dinger during the streak -- with five in the past six games -- and eighth overall, sixth-most in the Texas League. He is batting .289, 10th-best on the circuit, and is 24-for-59 (.407) over the last 15 games. Gameday box score

Nationals CF Gage Canning, Class A Advanced Potomac: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBIs -- A fifth-round pick in last year's Draft, Canning posted a career-best five RBIs with his ninth multi-hit game since being promoted from Hagerstown on April 15. In the Nationals' 7-1 victory at Fayetteville, Washington's ninth-ranked prospect had RBI singles in the third and fifth innings and a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his second long ball with Potomac and third overall. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 1 R -- Chicago's fourth-ranked prospect notched his 12th multi-hit game since May 16 as the Barons fell to Jacksonville, 3-1. A first-round pick in last year's draft, Madrigal was promoted from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem on June 6 after hitting .272 in 191 at-bats. In seven games with Birmingham, he is 14-for-26 (.538), including three three-hit contests. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Wil Crowe, Double-A Harrisburg: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- A second-round selection in the 2017 Draft, Crowe struck out a career-high nine as the Senators rallied for a 4-3 win in 10 innings at Richmond. His previous single-game high was eight on April 9 last year with Class A Advanced Potomac. Thursday marked the seventh time in 13 starts that the Nationals' No. 4 prospect has thrown at least six frames. His 72 punchouts are fifth-most in the Eastern League. Gameday box score

Rangers C Melvin Novoa, Class A Hickory: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R -- Authoring his second four-hit game in less than a month, Novoa paced the Crawdads to a 9-2 win at Delmarva. He has hits in seven of the last 10 games. Since arriving from Class A Advanced Down East on May 9, the Nicaragua native is hitting .283 in 92 at-bats. It was the second time he has scored four runs in a game, most recently on April 17 for Hickory. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Luis Rijo, Class A Cedar Rapids: 5 IP, 1 H, 3 K -- Activated from the 7-day injured list earlier Thursday, Minnesota's No. 30 prospect tossed shutout ball for the second straight outing, extending his scoreless streak to 10 innings, in the Kernels' 2-0 loss to Wisconsin. He threw 57 pitches, 38 for strikes. It was the sixth time in eight starts the 6-foot-2 right-hander has allowed two or fewer earned runs. Luis, acquired last year in a trade with the Yankees for Lance Lynn, was placed on the IL on May 25 with a hamstring injury. Gameday box score

Rangers CF Pedro Gonzalez, Class A Hickory: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The 21-year-old smacked two homers to raise his total to 12, fourth-most in the South Atlantic League, as Hickory thumped Delmarva, 9-2. He hit a two-run shot in the second inning and added another in the seventh to cap the Crawdads' four-run frame. It was the third multi-homer game for the Dominican Republic native and marked his sixth multi-hit contest since May 23. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI -- San Diego's No. 15 prospect notched three hits for the second straight game and came one shy of matching a season high in RBIs. The backstop drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, another on a double to right-center in the sixth and a third on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Storm first baseman Olivier Basabe went 4-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs of his own. Gameday box score

Astros OF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB -- Continuing his push for Triple-A All-Star Game recognition, baseball's No. 10 overall prospect reached base four times. Tucker's triple was his third of the season and first since May 19. The 22-year-old now has hits in five straight games and multiple hits in five of his last nine contests. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Gabriel Guerrero, Triple-A New Orleans: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI -- Guerrero homered and doubled to go along with two singles and drove in more runs than his previous eight games combined. The outfielder jumpstarted the Baby Cakes' offense when he belted a two-run homer in the top of the second inning before driving in a tally on a his double in the third and another with an RBI single in the fifth. Gameday box score