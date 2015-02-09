Prospect Roundup: Games of June 17

Indians RHP Ethan Hankins, Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley: 4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K-- Cleveland's No. 9 prospect threw four hitless frames in his New York-Penn League debut in the Scrappers' 3-1 win over Batavia. Hankins was perfect aside from a leadoff walk in the first inning and a hit batter in the fourth, and at one point retired five Muckdogs in a row via groundout. The 35th overall pick in the 2018 Draft threw 43 of his 63 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Andrew Warner, Class A Short Season State College: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI; 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB-- The St. Louis prospect recorded two homers and eight RBIs on the day. In the first game, resumed from a suspended game on Sunday, Warner hit a two-run homer and a three-run double in the Spikes' 11-9 win over Auburn. The 23-year-old followed with a three-run dinger in the second game, a 7-0 victory over the Doubledays. Warner's 10 RBIs leads the New York-Penn League. Game one box score; Game two box score

Rockies C Max George, Rookie Advanced Grand Junction: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB-- George smacked a three-run homer in the fifth and a two-run jack in the ninth in the Rockies' 9-0 win over Ogden. The 23-year-old now has five hits in his first eight at-bats this season with three homers, seven RBIs and a double. Gameday box score

Phillies OF Simon Muzziotti, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI-- Philadelphia's 12th-ranked prospect hit three singles in the Threshers' 7-5 win over Bradenton. His base knocks in the second and ninth drove in runs. The 20-year-old raised his average to .285/.333/.383 with 13 extra-base hits -- two of them homers -- and 18 RBIs in 48 Florida State League games. Gameday box score

Houston 3B Abraham Toro, Double-A Corpus Christi: 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI-- Houston's 20th-ranked prospect hit an RBI single in the first and an RBI double in the fourth inning of the Hooks' 7-1 win over Arkansas. The 22-year-old raised his average to .295/.393/.490 with 23 extra-base hits, including 11 homers and 52 RBIs in 65 Texas League games. Bryan De La Cruz collected three hits and Brandon Bailey threw five scoreless frames for Corpus Christi. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Kody Hoese, Rookie-level AZL Dodgers: 3-for-3, 3 2B, RBI, 3 R -- The Dodgers' first-round pick in this month's Draft had quite a professional debut, doubling three times -- twice to right field and once to left -- before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth. The 21-year-old Tulane product came around to score all three times. Gameday box score

Giants OF Chris Shaw, Triple-A Sacramento: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- San Francisco's No. 11 prospect recorded his first multi-homer game of the season, lifting a big fly to center in the fourth and to right in the ninth. They were his third and fourth home runs for the River Cats since being promoted from Double-A Richmond on May 30. Since moving up to the Pacific Coast League, Shaw has hit .309/.387/.582 in 55 at-bats. Gameday box score

Cubs 2B Trent Giambrone, Triple-A Iowa: 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Chicago's No. 20 prospect took Sacramento right-hander Enderson Franco deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning of a 10-8 win. Giambrone has now homered in four straight games for Iowa, becoming the first I-Cub to do so since Rubi Silva, who pulled off the feat from July 17-21, 2015. The Delta State product is now batting .221/296/.465 with 14 home runs and 34 RBIs in 66 games for Iowa this season. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Zach Haake, Rookie Advanced Idaho Falls: 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K -- Kansas City's No. 25 prospect worked in and out of trouble in each inning of his rehab start. He walked two in the first but avoided any damage with an inning-ending groundout. The right-hander then kept David Sanchez from advancing in the second after a one-out double. In the third, Haake hit Kevin Watson Jr. with a pitch, but Chris Hudgins threw Watson out on the basepaths and Haake struck out the final two batters of the frame. The 2018 sixth-round pick posted a 1.73 ERA this season in five starts with Class A Lexington. Gameday box score

Brewers C Luis Avalo, Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain: 4-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 R -- Avalo's ability to get on base from the eighth spot in the order proved crucial for Rocky Mountain when Orem scored nine runs over the final two innings and nearly completed a massive comeback in the Vibes' 11-10 win. The 20-year-old posted the first four-hit game of his career with singles in the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth, the last of which plated the Vibes' final two runs. The Owlz's ninth-inning push was highlighted by a Jeremiah Jackson grand slam but ultimately fell short with two runners left on base. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Nash Walters, Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K -- The 2015 third-round pick was unhittable in his first start of the season, but a high pitch count -- 70, 34 for strikes -- forced him out after just four innings. Walters worked a 1-2-3 in the first and recorded five of his six outs through two innings via the strikeout. He got David Clawson to ground into an inning-ending double play in the third after an error and a walk put two runners on. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Obie Ricumstrict, Class A Short Season Spokane: 3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The 2017 11th-round pick fell a homer shy of the cycle in the Indians' 12-7 win over Salem-Keizer, one day after going yard in another multi-hit effort. He tripled to center in the game's first at-bat, doubled to left in the fourth and singled to left in the seventh. Ricumstrict has now reached base 10 times through his first four games of the season and is batting .429/.579/.857 in 10 at-bats. Gameday box score