Prospects added to 40-man MLB rosters

It's time for some Major League dreams to get one step closer to reality.

By 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Major League organizations must add any eligible players to their 40-man rosters or leave them exposed for the Rule 5 Draft to be held Dec. 12 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Rule 5-eligible players are those who signed or were drafted when they were 18 or younger and have been in pro ball for five years, or those who signed or were drafted when they were 19 or older and have been in pro ball for four years. For a full breakdown of which of MLB.com's ranked prospects are eligible for the 2019 Rule 5 Draft and could be protected Wednesday, check out the latest edition of Toolshed.