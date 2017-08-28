Rays' Lowe named Florida State League MVP

Lowe was named MVP and Helsley was voted Pitcher of the Year, highlighting a roster of honorees selected by the league's managers, official scorers and local media members.

Rays infield prospect Brandon Lowe and Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley earned top honors in the Florida State League on Monday when the Class A Advanced circuit revealed its end-of-season All-Stars and award winners.

Lowe, 23, hit .311 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 90 games with Charlotte before earning a promotion to Double-A Montgomery this month. He owned a .403 OBP and added 34 doubles, three triples and six steals with the Stone Crabs. The second baseman was Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of Maryland and is a career .275 hitter in 215 Minor League games.

• Florida State League award winners 2004-2017 »

Helsley went 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 17 outings for Palm Beach, striking out 91 and walking 30 in 93 2/3 innings. He allowed just three home runs and held batters to a .213 average before St. Louis moved him up to Double-A Springfield. The 2015 fifth-round pick out of Northeastern State is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA overall this year.

Tampa's Jay Bell was voted FSL Manager of the Year after leading the Yankees to a first-place 79-49 mark through Aug. 28. The Yanks have been especially hot in the second half, going 40-18, including 22-7 at home.

The league's home run leader, St. Lucie's Peter Alonso, was selected at first base after hitting 16 homers and totaling 58 RBIs in 82 games before a promotion last week to Double-A Binghamton. Bradenton's Logan Hill, who is tied with Alonso in homers, made the team as one of four outfielders.

The full roster is below.