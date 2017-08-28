News

Rays' Lowe named Florida State League MVP

Palm Beach right-hander Helsley earns Pitcher of the Year honors

Ryan Helsley went 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA for Palm Beach, while Brandon Lowe batted .311 with Charlotte. (Joshua Tijong, Mark LoMoglio)

By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 28, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Rays infield prospect Brandon Lowe and Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley earned top honors in the Florida State League on Monday when the Class A Advanced circuit revealed its end-of-season All-Stars and award winners.

Lowe was named MVP and Helsley was voted Pitcher of the Year, highlighting a roster of honorees selected by the league's managers, official scorers and local media members.

Lowe, 23, hit .311 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 90 games with Charlotte before earning a promotion to Double-A Montgomery this month. He owned a .403 OBP and added 34 doubles, three triples and six steals with the Stone Crabs. The second baseman was Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of Maryland and is a career .275 hitter in 215 Minor League games.

Helsley went 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 17 outings for Palm Beach, striking out 91 and walking 30 in 93 2/3 innings. He allowed just three home runs and held batters to a .213 average before St. Louis moved him up to Double-A Springfield. The 2015 fifth-round pick out of Northeastern State is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA overall this year.

Tampa's Jay Bell was voted FSL Manager of the Year after leading the Yankees to a first-place 79-49 mark through Aug. 28. The Yanks have been especially hot in the second half, going 40-18, including 22-7 at home.

The league's home run leader, St. Lucie's Peter Alonso, was selected at first base after hitting 16 homers and totaling 58 RBIs in 82 games before a promotion last week to Double-A Binghamton. Bradenton's Logan Hill, who is tied with Alonso in homers, made the team as one of four outfielders.

The full roster is below.

2017 Florida State League Postseason All-Star Team
NAME POS TEAM MLB ORG
Patrick Mazeika C St. Lucie NYM
Brett Sullivan C Charlotte TB
Peter Alonso 1B St. Lucie NYM
Brandon Lowe * 2B Charlotte TB
Cole Tucker SS Bradenton PIT
Jhoan Urena 3B St. Lucie NYM
Nick Solak UTIL Tampa NYY
Max Pentecost DH Dunedin TOR
Ryan Boldt OF Charlotte TB
Logan Hill OF Bradenton PIT
Max Murphy OF Fort Myers MIN
Connor Panas OF Dunedin TOR
Matt Hall SP Lakeland DET
Ryan Helsley SP Palm Beach STL
Jose Taveras SP Clearwater PHI
Pedro Vasquez SP Bradenton PIT
Seth McGarry RP Clearwater PHI
Jeff Singer RP Clearwater PHI
Jay Bell MGR Tampa NYY
Dann Bilardello Coach Palm Beach STL
Doug Mientkiewicz Coach Fort Myers MIN
* Player of the Year
† Pitcher of the Year

