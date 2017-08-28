Rays' Lowe named Florida State League MVP
Palm Beach right-hander Helsley earns Pitcher of the Year honors
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 28, 2017 4:15 PM ET
Rays infield prospect Brandon Lowe and Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley earned top honors in the Florida State League on Monday when the Class A Advanced circuit revealed its end-of-season All-Stars and award winners.
Lowe was named MVP and Helsley was voted Pitcher of the Year, highlighting a roster of honorees selected by the league's managers, official scorers and local media members.
Lowe, 23, hit .311 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 90 games with Charlotte before earning a promotion to Double-A Montgomery this month. He owned a .403 OBP and added 34 doubles, three triples and six steals with the Stone Crabs. The second baseman was Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of Maryland and is a career .275 hitter in 215 Minor League games.
Helsley went 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 17 outings for Palm Beach, striking out 91 and walking 30 in 93 2/3 innings. He allowed just three home runs and held batters to a .213 average before St. Louis moved him up to Double-A Springfield. The 2015 fifth-round pick out of Northeastern State is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA overall this year.
Tampa's Jay Bell was voted FSL Manager of the Year after leading the Yankees to a first-place 79-49 mark through Aug. 28. The Yanks have been especially hot in the second half, going 40-18, including 22-7 at home.
The league's home run leader, St. Lucie's Peter Alonso, was selected at first base after hitting 16 homers and totaling 58 RBIs in 82 games before a promotion last week to Double-A Binghamton. Bradenton's Logan Hill, who is tied with Alonso in homers, made the team as one of four outfielders.
The full roster is below.
2017 Florida State League Postseason All-Star Team
|NAME
|POS
|TEAM
|MLB ORG
|Patrick Mazeika
|C
|St. Lucie
|NYM
|Brett Sullivan
|C
|Charlotte
|TB
|Peter Alonso
|1B
|St. Lucie
|NYM
|Brandon Lowe *
|2B
|Charlotte
|TB
|Cole Tucker
|SS
|Bradenton
|PIT
|Jhoan Urena
|3B
|St. Lucie
|NYM
|Nick Solak
|UTIL
|Tampa
|NYY
|Max Pentecost
|DH
|Dunedin
|TOR
|Ryan Boldt
|OF
|Charlotte
|TB
|Logan Hill
|OF
|Bradenton
|PIT
|Max Murphy
|OF
|Fort Myers
|MIN
|Connor Panas
|OF
|Dunedin
|TOR
|Matt Hall
|SP
|Lakeland
|DET
|Ryan Helsley †
|SP
|Palm Beach
|STL
|Jose Taveras
|SP
|Clearwater
|PHI
|Pedro Vasquez
|SP
|Bradenton
|PIT
|Seth McGarry
|RP
|Clearwater
|PHI
|Jeff Singer
|RP
|Clearwater
|PHI
|Jay Bell
|MGR
|Tampa
|NYY
|Dann Bilardello
|Coach
|Palm Beach
|STL
|Doug Mientkiewicz
|Coach
|Fort Myers
|MIN
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow his MLBlog column, Minoring in Twitter. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.