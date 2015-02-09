Report: Varsho has fractured hamate

No. 6 D-backs prospect Daulton Varsho has suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand, according to a report by Zach Buchanan of The Athletic . The organization is still determining the details of Varsho's rehab and recovery from the injury.

One of the most interesting catching prospects in the game will be on the shelf for some time.

Varsho was lifted early for a pinch hitter last Thursday in Class A Advanced Visalia's 7-5 win over Modesto and was placed on the Rawhide's seven-day disabled list the following day.

The 2017 68th overall pick had been scheduled to appear in the California League All-Star Game on Tuesday before the injury. He was hitting .290/.377/.467 with eight homers, three triples, eight doubles and 15 steals in 57 games. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee product earned post-season All-Star honors in the Northwest League last year after hitting .311/.368/.534 with seven homers and seven steals in 50 games with Class A Short Season Hillsboro.

Video: Daulton Varsho goes yard

Varsho is considered a unique catching prospect in that he has the athleticism to deliver plus speed on the basepaths while still being sturdy enough to handle full-time duties behind the plate. He has faced questions about his arm defensively but threw out 34 percent of attempted basestealers in the Cal League before this DL stint.

With Varsho out, it's worth noting that though the Arizona system has improved in recent years, catching is not a strength. After Varsho, 2016 second-rounder Andy Yerzy (No. 18) is the only other ranked prospect in the organization who plays the position. The D-backs also took Purdue backstop Nick Dalesandro with their10th-round pick this month.