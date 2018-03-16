Report: O's Mountcastle suffers broken hand

On the heels of his first appearance in big league Spring Training, Ryan Mountcastle's next step forward has hit a snag.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the Orioles' second-ranked prospect suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in a Triple-A game against the Twins on Wednesday.

The injury, a non-displaced fracture at the base of the fifth metacarpal in his right hand, will not require surgery but is expected to keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

"He's got good young bones, and he'll be OK," manager Buck Showalter told the Sun. "He won't miss that much."

MLB.com's No. 98 prospect was expected to return to Double-A Bowie for the start of the season. Mountcastle led all levels of the Minor Leagues with 48 doubles last summer.

He batted .222/.239/.366 with three homers, 13 doubles and 15 RBIs in 39 games with the Baysox after a promotion in late July. The 21-year-old jumped up a level after hitting .314/.343/.542 with 15 homers, 35 doubles and 47 RBIs for Class A Advanced Frederick.

Mountcastle played exclusively at shortstop until he was elevated to Double-A and was shifted to third base. He struggled at the hot corner defensively but stayed in the conversation with his bat.

The first-round pick in the 2015 Draft was the Orioles' youngest non-roster invitee after a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League. He played in 13 spring games before being sent down Monday and was 7-for-24 (.292) with a pair of homers and three doubles in his first Grapefruit League action.