Report: Groome sidelined with flexor strain

MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect will begin the 2018 campaign on the Class A Greenville disabled list due to a flexor strain, according to a report by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Groome is expected to return to the mound with the Drive "within a few weeks."

The 12th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Groome was limited to only 55 1/3 innings between Greenville and Class A Short Season Lowell last season. He made one Class A start last April but was sidelined for two months afterwards due to a lat strain. He pitched another two months from June to mid-August before a forearm strain, similar to the injury he's suffered this spring, ended his season on Aug. 23. He finished with a 5.69 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 72 strikeouts and 30 walks in 55 1/3 innings.

When healthy, the 19-year-old left-hander has the stuff to dominate. His curveball has been considered special since his high-school days, when MLB.com ranked him as the top talent entering the 2016 Draft, and his fastball has earned plus potential grades, though his velocity sat in the low-90's last season. Those two pitches alone proved tough for Class A and Class A Short Season hitters to handle, with Groome striking out 29.6 percent of the batters he faced last season. His control, however, wasn't up to snuff with a 12.3 percent walk rate.

When Groome does return to the Greenville roster, he might not be long for the South Atlantic League. The southpaw is likely to get some time with Class A Advanced Salem in 2018 if his health and command allow it.

