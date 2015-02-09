Report: Biggio winging way to Jays

The ninth-ranked Blue Jays prospect is expected to be called up the big club ahead of Friday's game against the Padres, according to Sportsnet . The promotion comes less than a month after the team brought up baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Cavan Biggio already has had a strong season, and it's about to get even more memorable.

In his first year at the Triple-A level, Biggio has put together his best offensive year to date. In 42 games with Buffalo, the 24-year-old second baseman hit .307/.445/.504 with six homers and 24 RBIs. His .949 OPS -- which would be the highest of his career -- ranks 16th overall in the International League.

Known for his keen eye at the plate, Biggio has drawn 34 walks this season and delivered 14 total extra-base hits.

"He's really good at controlling the zone," Bisons hitting coach Corey Hart said of Biggio on April 24. "He's not swinging at bad pitches, and when he is swinging, he's not missing. His foul ball rate is really down from last year. The bat is on plane longer, and that gives him a really good chance to make good contact."

Using that advanced approach this season, Biggio delivered 10 multi-hit efforts, including three three-hit games. Largely out of the cleanup spot this season, he compiled a .316 average and a .974 OPS. All on the heels of the Notre Dame product's third consecutive big league Spring Training invite. He batted .250 with three long balls in 21 Grapefruit League games.

Biggio has been a versatile addition in the field this year, spending time at five different positions across the infield and outfield. The bulk of that time has been spent at his primary position of second base, where he sports a .976 fielding percentage in 22 contests.

"Cavan is just a very intelligent player. He's got incredible instincts for the game," Blue Jays director of player development Gil Kim told MiLB.com in December. "He has a very good ability to make adjustments on his own, which speaks to his feel and experience of the game. He made a swing adjustment, which allowed the bat to stay through the zone longer, and that led to a very successful performance with [Double-A] New Hampshire. He also stepped up and was one of the leaders of that team."

An Organization All-Star for a 2018 performance in which he belted 26 dingers for the Eastern League-champion Fisher Cats, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio has amassed a career slash line of .255/.375/.423 in 363 contests.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is expected to head to Toronto with Biggio with Billy McKinney and Richard Urena getting optioned to Triple-A.