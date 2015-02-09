Martin, McWilliams lead 2018 Rule 5 Draft
Orioles, Royals, Giants make two picks each at Winter Meetings
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | December 13, 2018 2:07 PM
LAS VEGAS -- The Orioles and Royals made the first two picks in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft, and they didn't stop there.
The O's selected A's shortstop Richie Martin with the first overall pick and later traded with the Phillies for Dodgers infielder Drew Jackson while the Royals took Rays right-hander Sam McWilliams at No. 2 and added Cardinals right-hander Chris Ellis in a swap with the Rangers at this year's Rule 5 Draft, held Thursday from the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. The Giants were the only other club to make two selections in the Major League portion, taking Blue Jays left-hander Travis Bergen at No. 8 and Astros outfielder Drew Ferguson at No. 14 with the only pick of the second round.
Players selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft now go on the Major League roster of their new club and will need to stick there for the duration of the 2019 season or else be offered back to their original organization.
Martin and Jackson should compete at the open position of shortstop when they arrive in Baltimore's camp this spring. Martin, ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Oakland system before Thursday, broke out with the bat in 2018, hitting .300/.368/.439 at Double-A Midland, while showing good defensive ability at short and above-average speed. Jackson is also a burner who can show a plus-plus arm at short with a little more pop than his new teammate. The now-former Dodgers No. 19 prospect hit 15 homers and stole 22 bases for Double-A Tulsa this past season.
McWilliams and Ellis will hope to replicate Kansas City's Rule 5 success with Brad Keller from a year ago. McWilliams posted a 4.38 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings as a starter between Class A Advanced and Double-A in the Rays and D-backs systems. He was moved from Arizona to Tampa Bay, along with reliever Colin Poche, to complete a three-team swap back in February. Ellis, who has been traded twice in his career, posted a 3.93 ERA with 124 strikeouts and only 37 walks in 132 2/3 innings at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.
Here are the rest of the selections made in the Major League and Triple-A portions of the 2018 Rule 5 Draft.
Rule 5 Draft selections
|MAJOR LEAGUE ROUND 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|OLD ORG
|2018 NOTES
|1
|BAL
|Richie Martin
|SS
|OAK
|OAK No. 12 prospect; .300/.368/.439, 6 HR, 25 SB at Double-A
|2
|KC
|Sam McWilliams
|RHP
|TB
|4.38 ERA, 133 K, 49 BB in 137 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A; Traded from ARI in May
|3
|CWS
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|TOR
|Traded to TEX; TOR No. 28 prospect; 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 128 K in 142 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; Eastern League post-season All-Star
|4
|MIA
|Riley Ferrell
|RHP
|HOU
|HOU No. 17 prospect; 4.53 ERA, 67 K, 34 BB in 51 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|5
|DET
|Reed Garrett
|RHP
|TEX
|2.04 ERA, 61 K, 20 BB in 61 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|6
|CIN
|Connor Joe
|IF/OF
|LAD
|.299/.408/.527, 17 HR at Double-A, Triple-A
|7
|TEX
|Chris Ellis
|RHP
|STL
|Traded to KC; 3.93 ERA, 124 K, 37 BB, 1.17 WHIP in 132 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|8
|SF
|Travis Bergen
|LHP
|TOR
|0.95 ERA, 74 K, 15 BB, 1.01 WHIP in 56 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A
|9
|TOR
|Elvis Luciano
|RHP
|KC
|KC No. 23 prospect; 3.90 ERA, 70 K, 23 BB in 67 IP at Rookie-level
|10
|NYM
|Kyle Dowdy
|RHP
|CLE
|5.15 ERA, 120 K, 50 BB in 124 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; Traded from DET in July
|11
|PHI
|Drew Jackson
|SS
|LAD
|Traded to BAL; LAD No. 19 prospect; .251/.356/.447, 15 HR, 22 SB at Double-A
|12
|ARI
|Nick Green
|RHP
|NYY
|3.32 ERA, 102 K, 64 BB in 132 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A
|13
|SEA
|Brandon Brennan
|RHP
|COL
|3.25 ERA, 79 K, 24 BB, 1.08 WHIP in 74 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; signed with COL in November
|MAJOR LEAGUE ROUND 3
|14
|SF
|Drew Ferguson
|OF
|HOU
|.304/.432/.443, 5 HR at Class A Short Season, Triple-A
|TRIPLE-A ROUND 1
|1
|BAL
|Taylor Grover
|RHP
|CIN
|Pitched independent ball in 2018; signed with CIN this offseason; pitched five seasons in BOS system
|2
|KC
|Chris Rabago
|C
|NYY
|.196/.273/.326, 4 HR, 9 SB at Double-A in COL, NYY systems
|3
|CWS
|Jordan George
|1B
|PIT
|.263/.355/.342, 5 HR at Double-A
|4
|DET
|Tyler Hill
|OF
|BOS
|.254/.348/.312, 1 HR, 27 SB at Class A Advanced
|5
|SD
|Cristofer Melendez
|RHP
|CWS
|Traded to PIT; 1.54 ERA, 93 K, 28 BB, 0.95 WHIP in 70 1/3 IP in DSL; has yet to pitch stateside
|6
|TEX
|Jeffeson Medina
|RHP
|BAL
|3.73 ERA, 66 K in 72 1/3 IP at Class A Advanced; signed with BAL this offeason
|7
|SF
|Peter Maris
|3B
|TB
|.277/.364/.506, 11 HR at Class A Advanced, Double-A
|8
|TOR
|David Garner
|RHP
|CHC
|3.25 ERA, 51 K, 25 BB in 44 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|9
|NYM
|Braxton Lee
|OF
|MIA
|.233/.316/.294, 1 HR, 7 SB at Class A Advanced, Double-A, Triple-A; played eight games in MLB
|10
|MIN
|Dusten Knight
|RHP
|SF
|1.71 ERA, 48 K, 0.95 WHIP in 47 1/3 IP at Rookie-level, Double-A, Triple-A
|11
|PHI
|Gilmael Troya
|RHP
|NYY
|1.63 ERA, 55 K, 18 BB in 38 2/3 IP at Rookie-level
|12
|LAA
|Matt Esparza
|RHP
|CLE
|6.23 ERA in 8 2/3 IP at Rookie-level, Class A Advanced
|13
|ARI
|Jeffrey Baez
|OF
|SF
|.262/.346/.414, 7 HR, 16 SB at Double-A
|14
|WAS
|Chuck Taylor
|OF
|SEA
|.297/.377/.376, 3 HR at Double-A; SEA Organization All-Star
|15
|PIT
|Randolph Gassaway
|OF
|BAL
|.268/.345/.385, 6 HR at Class A Short Season, Class A Advanced
|16
|STL
|John Fasola
|RHP
|TEX
|4.05 ERA, 27 K, 11 BB in 26 2/3 IP at Double-A; didn't pitch in 2017
|17
|ATL
|Jason Creasy
|RHP
|ARI
|6.75 ERA, 10 K in 6 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced; didn't pitch in 2017
|18
|TB
|Ryan Thompson
|RHP
|HOU
|4.05 ERA, 61 K, 13 BB in 66 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|19
|CLE
|Yapson Gomez
|LHP
|CHC
|3.28 ERA, 52 K, 21 BB in 68 2/3 IP at Class A, Class A Advanced
|20
|CHC
|Luis Lugo
|LHP
|KC
|4.18 ERA, 21 K, 11 BB in 23 2/3 IP at Double-A
|21
|MIL
|Julio Garcia
|INF
|LAA
|.232/.265/.320, 5 HR at Class A
|22
|OAK
|Corban Joseph
|2B
|BAL
|.312/.381/.497, 17 HR at Double-A; played 14 games in MLB
|23
|NYY
|Adonis De La Cruz
|RHP
|SEA
|4.71 ERA, 75 K, 19 BB in 57 1/3 IP at Class A
|24
|HOU
|Alejandro Flores
|C
|WAS
|.216/.309/.390, 6 HR at Class A
|25
|BOS
|Anyelo Gomez
|RHP
|NYY
|2.45 ERA, 8 K in 7 1/3 IP at Triple-A
|TRIPLE-A ROUND 2
|26
|SF
|Sam Moll
|LHP
|TOR
|5.30 ERA, 19 K, 5 BB in 18 2/3 IP at Triple-A; pitched 11 games with OAK in 2017
|27
|NYM
|Chris Mazza
|RHP
|SEA
|2.55 ERA, 39 K, 14 BB in 49 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A in MIA, SEA systems
|28
|PIT
|Winston Nicacio
|RHP
|STL
|4.72 ERA, 60 K, 37 BB in 68 2/3 IP at Class A, Class A Short Season
|29
|STL
|Alberto Triunfel
|SS
|LAA
|.235/.293/.367, 6 HR at Class A Advanced, Triple-A
|30
|ATL
|Jose Rafael De Paula
|RHP
|CIN
|3.41 ERA, 73 K, 30 BB in 58 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
|31
|TB
|Ian Gardeck
|RHP
|SF
|2.63 ERA, 12 K in 13 2/3 IP at Rookie-level, Class A Advanced, Double-A
|32
|CLE
|Wilson Garcia
|1B
|BAL
|.293/.323/.510, 23 HR at Class A Advanced in PHI, BAL systems
|33
|CHC
|Rafelin Lorenzo
|C
|PIT
|.307/.319/.474, 4 HR at Rookie-level, Class A
|34
|MIL
|Alexander Alvarez
|C
|TB
|.237/.268/.381, 3 HR at Class A
|35
|OAK
|Mark Payton
|OF
|NYY
|.259/.368/.401, 6 HR at Triple-A
|36
|BOS
|Andrew Schwaab
|RHP
|DET
|5.37 ERA, 53 K, 31 BB in 52 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A in NYY, DET systems
|TRIPLE-A ROUND 3
|37
|NYM
|Mitch Ghelfi
|C
|LAA
|.237/.289/.342, 3 HR, 5 SB at Class A Advanced, Double-A in MIL, LAA systems
|38
|ATL
|Riley Unroe
|SS
|LAA
|.228/.328/.302, 4 HR, 11 SB at Double-A, Triple-A
|39
|TB
|Cristofer Ogando
|RHP
|ARI
|1.34 ERA, 45 K, 9 BB, 0.80 WHIP in 33 2/3 IP at Rookie-level, Class A Short Season
|40
|CHC
|Alexander Vargas
|RHP
|NYY
|4.01 ERA, 50 K, 16 BB in 83 IP at Class A, Class A Advanced, Double-A
|41
|OAK
|Anthony Miller
|1B
|CLE
|.264/.363/.432, 8 HR at Class A Advanced
|TRIPLE-A ROUND 4
|42
|TB
|Hector Figueroa
|RHP
|CLE
|2.78 ERA, 22 K, 10 BB in 22 2/3 IP at Rookie-level
Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More