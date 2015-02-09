PCL notes: Hilliard turns page with Isotopes

There was one thing, besides the raucous crowd of 12,000 fans, that caught the eye of the organization's No. 10 prospect .

Colorado outfield prospect Sam Hilliard got a sneak peek of his home for the 2019 season a week early. He was one of the players who participated in an exhibition game between the Rockies and Triple-A Isotopes in Albuquerque.

"First impression, it's a beautiful ballpark," Hilliard said. "The first thing I really noticed was the hill out in center field. I don't play much center field, but I'll probably play some games out there. If you love baseball, you're going to love this ballpark. You know we get a lot of fans."

Hilliard should be used to climbing hills, real and metaphorical, by now in his career.

He has primarily played right field for the Isotopes so far, still looking to shake off a disappointing 2018 campaign at Double-A Hartford (.262/.327/.389, 151 strikeouts in 435 at-bats). His home run total dropped from 21 in the thin air of Class A Advanced Lancaster to nine with the Yard Goats.

"I don't think it was the conditions," Hilliard said. "I just kind of got into a funk last year, and it was tough for me to make an adjustment. Last year was a little tough for me. I do feel I've made the right adjustments to get out of that, and I'm looking forward to this year and think it's going to be a big improvement."

Hilliard bounced back with a solid stint in the Arizona Fall League (.328/.389/.516). To Hilliard, the chance to play in the prospect-laden autumn circuit was a sign the Rockies still believed in him.

"They sent me to the Arizona Fall League and I was really excited about that opportunity," he said. "I think my success there helped the decision for me to come to Triple-A. It really makes you feel confident that they trust in me."

Isotopes manager Glenallen Hill said this could be the year that Hilliard truly breaks out.

"He's a five-tool guy," Hill said. "This is a year for him to play up to his ability. He's an exciting player -- he can do a lot of things. He'll adjust pretty quickly to this team."

So far, Hilliard has gone 10-for-49 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 11 Pacific Coast League games, striking out 17 times while drawing seven walks to leave him with a .304 OBP.

That sort of early adversity should not faze Hilliard, a former 15th-round pick in 2015 out of Wichita State who played at two junior colleges before that.

"I had a different route coming up than most people," he said. "I feel like it prepared me. I play with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. Sometimes it felt like I was overlooked. I always had the confidence that I was good enough to be here and the level beyond. I think it's through dedication, hard work, a love of the game and confidence."

In brief

Wide range: Speaking of double-digit-round Draft picks making their PCL debuts, the Reno rotation features No. 3 D-backs prospect Taylor Widener. A 12th-round pick of the Yankees in 2016, the right-hander has been roughed up to the tune of 10 runs over eight innings in his first two starts.

The straw that stirs: Former Astros 12th-round pick Myles Straw continues to impress on the basepaths and in the batter's box. The center fielder and No. 16 prospect, who led the Minors with 70 stolen bases last season, is hitting .311/.380/.489 while going 5-for-6 in steals for Round Rock. He also went deep for the fourth homer of his Minor League career and fifth as a pro -- he socked one with Houston last year, when he got nine big league at-bats.

Shorted out: Former Cubs 17th-round pick Zack Short saw his impressive start derailed by a trip to the injured list. The shortstop and No. 11 prospect started his year 7-for-19 in six games with Iowa before he was hit by a pitch on the hand.