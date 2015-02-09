Top Headlines

Garcia, Bailey highlight 2019 Rule 5 picks

Yankees hurler, Astros righty join Tigers, Orioles with first picks

Rony Garcia has fanned 348 batters over 396 innings during his Minor League career. (Trenton Thunder)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | December 12, 2019 1:00 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Eleven Minor Leaguers moved to new organizations Thursday with newfound hope of cracking a Major League roster.

The Tigers selected Yankees right-hander Rony Garcia with the first overall pick in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Thursday. Astros right-hander Brandon Bailey went to the Orioles and Nationals No. 13 prospect Sterling Sharp joined the Marlins to round out the top three picks.

Players are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if they are off the 40-man roster and signed when they were 18 or younger and have been in pro ball for five or more seasons or signed when 19 or older and been in pro ball for four or more seasons. Players taken in the Major League portion must remain on the Major League roster for the duration of the 2020 season or be offered back to their original clubs.

Here are the rest of the selections made in the Major League and Triple-A portions of the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.

Rule 5 Draft selections
MAJOR LEAGUE PHASE
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG
1 DET Rony Garcia RHP NYY
2 BAL Brandon Bailey RHP HOU
3 MIA Sterling Sharp RHP WAS
4 KC Stephen Woods Jr. RHP TB
5 SEA Yohan Ramirez RHP HOU
6 CIN Mark Payton OF OAK
7 SF Dany Jimenez RHP TOR
8 OAK (via PHI) Vimael Machin SS CHC
9 CHC Trevor Megill RHP SD
10 BOS Jonathan Arauz SS HOU
11 BAL Michael Rucker RHP CHC
TRIPLE-A PHASE
1 DET Ruben Garcia RHP BAL
2 BAL Cristopher Cespedes OF CLE
3 MIA Julian Leon C LAA
4 TOR Hobie Harris RHP NYY
5 SEA Brian O'Keefe C STL
6 PIT Alex Aquino RHP ATL
7 SD Brady Feigl LHP TEX
8 COL Nate Griep RHP MIL
9 LAA Erick Julio RHP COL
10 CWS Will Carter RHP NYY
11 CIN Michael De Leon SS TEX
12 SF Bryan Torres C MIL
13 TEX Eris Filpo RHP COL
14 CHC Brock Stewart RHP TOR
15 BOS Raynel Espinal RHP NYY
16 NYM Adam Oller RHP SF
17 STL Jordan Brink RHP MIL
18 WAS Manuel Geraldo SS SF
19 CLE Danny Young LHP TOR
20 TB Faustino Carrera OF CHC
21 ATL Wendell Rijo 2B NYY
22 OAK Jason Krizan OF NYM
23 LAD Carlos Sepulveda INF CHC
24 DET Brian Schales INF MIN
25 BAL Wilbis Santiago INF CLE
26 SEA Jhonny Santos OF MIA
27 COL Michael Petersen RHP MIL
28 LAA Edwin Yon OF CIN
29 CIN Miguel Figueroa RHP SF
30 TEX Andriu Marin RHP MIN
31 CHC Jerrick Suiter OF PIT
32 BOS Jose Espada RHP TOR
33 STL Enrique Saldana RHP COL
34 CLE Jhon Peluffo RHP BAL
35 OAK Jose Colina C CLE
36 SEA Dariel Gomez 1B STL
37 LAA Pedro Diaz OF TB
38 CHC Vance Vizcaino OF COL
39 STL Jacob Bosiokovic RHP COL
40 OAK Deivy Mendez RHP SD
41 LAA Carlos Reina C CIN
42 CHC David Masters SS WAS

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

