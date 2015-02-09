Garcia, Bailey highlight 2019 Rule 5 picks

The Tigers selected Yankees right-hander Rony Garcia with the first overall pick in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Thursday. Astros right-hander Brandon Bailey went to the Orioles and Nationals No. 13 prospect Sterling Sharp joined the Marlins to round out the top three picks.

Players are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if they are off the 40-man roster and signed when they were 18 or younger and have been in pro ball for five or more seasons or signed when 19 or older and been in pro ball for four or more seasons. Players taken in the Major League portion must remain on the Major League roster for the duration of the 2020 season or be offered back to their original clubs.

Here are the rest of the selections made in the Major League and Triple-A portions of the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.