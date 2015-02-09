Top Headlines

By 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, a lot of prospects will receive promising news.

That's the deadline by which eligible players must be added to their respective Major League organizations' 40-man rosters lest they be made available for selection in this year's Rule 5 Draft, which takes place Dec. 13 at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

Players are Rule 5-eligible if they were signed at 18 or younger and have been in pro ball for at least five years or were signed at 19 or older and have been in the pros for at least four years. If a player is taken in the Rule 5 Draft, he joins the 25-man roster of his new Major League club and must remain there for the entire 2018 season (barring injuries) or be offered back to his original organization.

A full breakdown of the Rule 5-eligible prospects ranked among the top 30 in their farm systems by MLB.com can be found in last Friday's Toolshed.

Below is a running table of prospects officially added to their clubs' 40-man roster before Tuesday's deadline. Other notable prospects may also be included.

NOTABLE Prospects Added To 40-man rosters
NAME POS ORG RANK 2018 LEVELS 2018 NOTES
Taylor Clarke RHP ARI No. 11 AAA 4.03 ERA, 125 K, 44 BB in 152 IP
Emilio Vargas RHP ARI No. 14 AA, A Adv. 2.88 ERA, 170 K, 49 BB in 143 2/3 IP; tied for sixth in MiLB in K's
Kevin Cron 1B ARI No. 20 AAA .302/.368/.554, 22 HR in 104 G; fifth in PCL in SLG
Huascar Ynoa RHP ATL No. 20 A Adv., A 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 131 K in 116 1/3 IP
Patrick Weigel RHP ATL No. 21 Rookie only made four GCL starts after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017
Alex Jackson C ATL No. 27 AAA, AA .201/.286/.360, 8 HR in 99 G; 28.6 percent caught-stealing rate
Jacob Webb RHP ATL No. 29 AAA, AA 18 saves, 3.15 ERA, 69 K, .184 average-against in 54 1/3 IP as reliever
Dillon Tate RHP BAL No. 6 AA 4.16 ERA, 96 K in 22 starts, traded from NYY for Zach Britton 
Michael Chavis 3B BOS No. 1 AAA, AA, A Short Season No. 69 overall; .298/.381/.538, 9 HR, 14 2B in 46 G; suspended first 80 G for PEDs
Darwinzon Hernandez LHP BOS No. 7 AA, A Adv. 3.53 ERA, 134 K, 66 BB in 107 IP; 24 K in 11 1/3 IP in AFL
Travis Lakins RHP BOS No. 15 AAA, AA 2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 57 K, 18 BB in 54 1/3 IP as reliever
Denyi Reyes RHP BOS No. 30 A Adv., A 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 145 K, 19 BB in 155 2/3 IP
Jimmy Herget RHP CIN No. 13 AAA 3.47 ERA, 65 K, 21 BB in 59 2/3 IP as reliever
Sam Hilliard OF COL No. 9 AA .262/.327/.389, 9 HR, 23 SB in 121 G; .905 OPS in AFL
Ryan Castellani RHP COL No. 10 AA 5.49 ERA, 91 K, 70 BB in 134 1/3 IP
Justin Lawrence RHP COL No. 17 A Adv. 2.65 ERA, 62 K, 27 BB in 54 1/3 IP; named AFL Fall Star
Josh Fuentes 3B COL unranked AAA .327/.354/.517, 14 HR, 12 3B, 39 2B in 135 G; PCL MVP
Dylan Cease RHP CWS No. 3 AA, A Adv. No. 25 overall; 2.40 ERA, 160 K, 50 BB in 124 IP
Kodi Medeiros LHP CWS No. 19 AA 3.60 ERA, 141 K, 67 BB in 137 2/3 IP; traded from MIL for Joakim Soria in July
Jordan Stephens RHP CWS No. 20 AAA, AA 4.23 ERA, 139 K, 54 BB in 146 2/3 IP
Seby Zavala C CWS No. 22 AAA, AA .258/.317/.418, 13 HR, 22 2B in 104 G; 32.7 percent caught-stealing rate
Franklin Perez RHP DET No. 3 A Adv., Rookie No. 67 overall; 6.52 ERA, 14 K in 19 1/3 IP; missed time with lat, shoulder injuries
Rogelio Armenteros RHP HOU No. 12 AAA 3.74 ERA, 134 K, 48 BB in 118 IP
Garrett Stubbs C HOU No. 15 AAA .310/.382/.455, 4 HR, 6 3B, 19 2B in 84 G; 36.5 percent caught-stealing rate
Josh Staumont RHP KC No. 11 AAA 3.51 ERA, 103 K, 52 BB in 74 1/3 IP mostly as reliever
Scott Blewett RHP KC No. 26 AA 4.79 ERA, 100 in 148 1/3 IP; 2.49 ERA in 25 1/3 IP in AFL
Monte Harrison  OF  MIA No. 2  AA  19 HR, 48 RBIs, 52 extra-base hits, career-high 28 SB, .240/.316/.399
Jorge Guzman  RHP  MIA No. 6   A Adv.  4.03 ERA, 96 innings, career-high 101 K, 1.54 WHIP 
Isan Diaz  2B MIA No. 9   AAA, AA   13 HR, 56 RBIs, .340 OBP, 41 extra-base hits 
Jordan Yamamoto RHP MIA No. 17   AA, A Adv., Rookie  Made 13 starts with three DL stints, 1.83 ERA in regular season, 2.08 ERA in six AFL starts 
Nick Gordon SS/2B MIN No. 4 AAA, AA 135 hits, 37 extra-base hits, 20 steals at Double-A and Triple-A
LaMonte Wade OF MIN No. 13 AAA, AA Career-high 11 homers between Double-A and Triple-A, posted .360 OBP
Adonis Medina  RHP  PHI No. 3  A Adv. 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 123 K in 111 1/3 innings
Arquimedes Gamboa SS  PHI No. 11 A Adv.  Batted .214 with career-highs in walks (53) and RBIs (37) 
Edgar Garcia  RHP  PHI unranked AAA, AA  3.32 ERA in 59 2/3 innings with Double-A, made seven appearances in Triple-A
Braden Bishop OF SEA No. 5 AA .284/.361/.412, 8 HR, 5 SB in 84 G; didn't play after July 19 due to broken arm
Erik Swanson RHP SEA No. 9 AAA, AA, A Short Season 2.66 ERA, 1.00 WHIP 139 K, 29 BB in 121 2/3 IP; traded from NYY in James Paxton deal
Ryan Helsley RHP STL No. 4 AAA, AA, Rookie 3.97 ERA, 82 K in 70 1/3 IP; missed time with shoulder injury
Genesis Cabrera OF STL No. 13 AAA, AA 4.17 ERA, 148 K, 71 BB in 140 1/3 IP; acquired from TB for Tommy Pham in July
Ramon Urias OF STL No. 20 AAA, AA .300/.356/.516, 13 HR, 28 2B in 90 G; signed out of Mexican League in March
James Bourque RHP WAS No. 17 AA, A Adv. 1.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 76 K in 53 IP as reliever

