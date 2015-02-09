Prospects added to 40-man rosters
Rule 5-eligible players protected before Tuesday's deadline
By MiLB.com Staff | November 20, 2018 6:05 PM
By 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, a lot of prospects will receive promising news.
That's the deadline by which eligible players must be added to their respective Major League organizations' 40-man rosters lest they be made available for selection in this year's Rule 5 Draft, which takes place Dec. 13 at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.
Players are Rule 5-eligible if they were signed at 18 or younger and have been in pro ball for at least five years or were signed at 19 or older and have been in the pros for at least four years. If a player is taken in the Rule 5 Draft, he joins the 25-man roster of his new Major League club and must remain there for the entire 2018 season (barring injuries) or be offered back to his original organization.
A full breakdown of the Rule 5-eligible prospects ranked among the top 30 in their farm systems by MLB.com can be found in last Friday's Toolshed.
Below is a running table of prospects officially added to their clubs' 40-man roster before Tuesday's deadline. Other notable prospects may also be included.
NOTABLE Prospects Added To 40-man rosters
|NAME
|POS
|ORG RANK
|2018 LEVELS
|2018 NOTES
|Taylor Clarke
|RHP
|ARI No. 11
|AAA
|4.03 ERA, 125 K, 44 BB in 152 IP
|Emilio Vargas
|RHP
|ARI No. 14
|AA, A Adv.
|2.88 ERA, 170 K, 49 BB in 143 2/3 IP; tied for sixth in MiLB in K's
|Kevin Cron
|1B
|ARI No. 20
|AAA
|.302/.368/.554, 22 HR in 104 G; fifth in PCL in SLG
|Huascar Ynoa
|RHP
|ATL No. 20
|A Adv., A
|4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 131 K in 116 1/3 IP
|Patrick Weigel
|RHP
|ATL No. 21
|Rookie
|only made four GCL starts after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017
|Alex Jackson
|C
|ATL No. 27
|AAA, AA
|.201/.286/.360, 8 HR in 99 G; 28.6 percent caught-stealing rate
|Jacob Webb
|RHP
|ATL No. 29
|AAA, AA
|18 saves, 3.15 ERA, 69 K, .184 average-against in 54 1/3 IP as reliever
|Dillon Tate
|RHP
|BAL No. 6
|AA
|4.16 ERA, 96 K in 22 starts, traded from NYY for Zach Britton
|Michael Chavis
|3B
|BOS No. 1
|AAA, AA, A Short Season
|No. 69 overall; .298/.381/.538, 9 HR, 14 2B in 46 G; suspended first 80 G for PEDs
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|LHP
|BOS No. 7
|AA, A Adv.
|3.53 ERA, 134 K, 66 BB in 107 IP; 24 K in 11 1/3 IP in AFL
|Travis Lakins
|RHP
|BOS No. 15
|AAA, AA
|2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 57 K, 18 BB in 54 1/3 IP as reliever
|Denyi Reyes
|RHP
|BOS No. 30
|A Adv., A
|1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 145 K, 19 BB in 155 2/3 IP
|Jimmy Herget
|RHP
|CIN No. 13
|AAA
|3.47 ERA, 65 K, 21 BB in 59 2/3 IP as reliever
|Sam Hilliard
|OF
|COL No. 9
|AA
|.262/.327/.389, 9 HR, 23 SB in 121 G; .905 OPS in AFL
|Ryan Castellani
|RHP
|COL No. 10
|AA
|5.49 ERA, 91 K, 70 BB in 134 1/3 IP
|Justin Lawrence
|RHP
|COL No. 17
|A Adv.
|2.65 ERA, 62 K, 27 BB in 54 1/3 IP; named AFL Fall Star
|Josh Fuentes
|3B
|COL unranked
|AAA
|.327/.354/.517, 14 HR, 12 3B, 39 2B in 135 G; PCL MVP
|Dylan Cease
|RHP
|CWS No. 3
|AA, A Adv.
|No. 25 overall; 2.40 ERA, 160 K, 50 BB in 124 IP
|Kodi Medeiros
|LHP
|CWS No. 19
|AA
|3.60 ERA, 141 K, 67 BB in 137 2/3 IP; traded from MIL for Joakim Soria in July
|Jordan Stephens
|RHP
|CWS No. 20
|AAA, AA
|4.23 ERA, 139 K, 54 BB in 146 2/3 IP
|Seby Zavala
|C
|CWS No. 22
|AAA, AA
|.258/.317/.418, 13 HR, 22 2B in 104 G; 32.7 percent caught-stealing rate
|Franklin Perez
|RHP
|DET No. 3
|A Adv., Rookie
|No. 67 overall; 6.52 ERA, 14 K in 19 1/3 IP; missed time with lat, shoulder injuries
|Rogelio Armenteros
|RHP
|HOU No. 12
|AAA
|3.74 ERA, 134 K, 48 BB in 118 IP
|Garrett Stubbs
|C
|HOU No. 15
|AAA
|.310/.382/.455, 4 HR, 6 3B, 19 2B in 84 G; 36.5 percent caught-stealing rate
|Josh Staumont
|RHP
|KC No. 11
|AAA
|3.51 ERA, 103 K, 52 BB in 74 1/3 IP mostly as reliever
|Scott Blewett
|RHP
|KC No. 26
|AA
|4.79 ERA, 100 in 148 1/3 IP; 2.49 ERA in 25 1/3 IP in AFL
|Monte Harrison
|OF
|MIA No. 2
|AA
|19 HR, 48 RBIs, 52 extra-base hits, career-high 28 SB, .240/.316/.399
|Jorge Guzman
|RHP
|MIA No. 6
|A Adv.
|4.03 ERA, 96 innings, career-high 101 K, 1.54 WHIP
|Isan Diaz
|2B
|MIA No. 9
|AAA, AA
|13 HR, 56 RBIs, .340 OBP, 41 extra-base hits
|Jordan Yamamoto
|RHP
|MIA No. 17
|AA, A Adv., Rookie
|Made 13 starts with three DL stints, 1.83 ERA in regular season, 2.08 ERA in six AFL starts
|Nick Gordon
|SS/2B
|MIN No. 4
|AAA, AA
|135 hits, 37 extra-base hits, 20 steals at Double-A and Triple-A
|LaMonte Wade
|OF
|MIN No. 13
|AAA, AA
|Career-high 11 homers between Double-A and Triple-A, posted .360 OBP
|Adonis Medina
|RHP
|PHI No. 3
|A Adv.
|4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 123 K in 111 1/3 innings
|Arquimedes Gamboa
|SS
|PHI No. 11
|A Adv.
|Batted .214 with career-highs in walks (53) and RBIs (37)
|Edgar Garcia
|RHP
|PHI unranked
|AAA, AA
|3.32 ERA in 59 2/3 innings with Double-A, made seven appearances in Triple-A
|Braden Bishop
|OF
|SEA No. 5
|AA
|.284/.361/.412, 8 HR, 5 SB in 84 G; didn't play after July 19 due to broken arm
|Erik Swanson
|RHP
|SEA No. 9
|AAA, AA, A Short Season
|2.66 ERA, 1.00 WHIP 139 K, 29 BB in 121 2/3 IP; traded from NYY in James Paxton deal
|Ryan Helsley
|RHP
|STL No. 4
|AAA, AA, Rookie
|3.97 ERA, 82 K in 70 1/3 IP; missed time with shoulder injury
|Genesis Cabrera
|OF
|STL No. 13
|AAA, AA
|4.17 ERA, 148 K, 71 BB in 140 1/3 IP; acquired from TB for Tommy Pham in July
|Ramon Urias
|OF
|STL No. 20
|AAA, AA
|.300/.356/.516, 13 HR, 28 2B in 90 G; signed out of Mexican League in March
|James Bourque
|RHP
|WAS No. 17
|AA, A Adv.
|1.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 76 K in 53 IP as reliever
