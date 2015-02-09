Vilade hustles to big night for JetHawks
Rockies No. 6 prospect notches second four-hit game of August
By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | August 14, 2019 1:40 AM
After showing off his wheels by legging out three infield singles to start the night, Ryan Vilade made things easier on himself in his last at-bat.
Colorado's No. 6 prospect laced a liner to center in the bottom of the seventh inning for his second four-hit game of August, driving in three runs and scoring once, as Class A Advanced Lancaster beat Lake Elsinore, 9-4, on Tuesday night.
Video: JetHawks' Vilade singles for fourth hit
Vilade set the early tone by beating out a grounder deflected on its way through the infield by rehabbing Padres starter Jacob Nix in the first inning. Two frames later, the 2017 second-rounder reached first on a bouncer to short as part of a four-run third.
In the fourth, Vilade helped engineer another offensive push in his only plate appearance not reaching base, lofting a sacrifice fly to right that plated Austin Bernard in Lancaster's two-run frame.
In the fifth, the 20-year-old's chopper up the middle enabled two runs to cross the plate. The knock gave Vilade his sixth three-RBI game of the season and first since Aug. 2, -- the date of Vilade's first career four-hit game.
After that contest, Vilade said he's learned when to take certain swings in certain situations.
The Texas native was a .279 hitter heading into play on July 31, but Tuesday's effort lifted his average to .302. in 11 August games, Vilade has put up a .468/.451/.757 slash line with four homers, a triple, a double and 12 RBIs.
Colorado's No. 17 prospect Robert Tyler pitched a perfect ninth with a strikeout to close out the win.
