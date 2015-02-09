Salem's Washington goes yard three times

The Red Sox prospect recorded his first career three-homer game and drove in a career-best five runs Friday, helping Class A Advanced Salem hold off Potomac, 9-7, at G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium.

"I struggled to start the season but I've been swinging the bat a lot better lately and feeling good," said Washington, who hit his first homer of the year on Tuesday. "I always say the first one is the toughest one to get so that definitely helped me settle down a little at the plate, but I've been getting after it in the cage and my focus is always on hitting the ball hard and putting it in play somewhere."

The 23-year-old turned around a 1-2 pitch from righty Joan Baez (1-2) in the second inning and sent it high over the wall in left field Red Sox No. 12 prospect Bobby Dalbec and Tyler Hill aboard to give Salem a 4-0 lead.

After getting caught looking in the third, Washington led off the sixth and deposited a fastball from southpaw Hayden Howard to left-center to open a 7-1 cushion.

The Virginia native led off the eighth and did not waste much time as he took the second pitch from right-hander James Bourque and hammered it to right for his fourth homer of the season.

"In that first at-bat the pitcher threw me two sliders that I missed so I thought another one was coming and it did and I didn't miss it that time," he said. "The next time, I was just sitting fastball in my zone and I got one. And in the eighth, I just went up there with a clear head and didn't think too much. I just saw the ball and hit it."

After being taken in the 23rd round of the 2015 Draft, Washington totaled one homer between Rookie ball and Class A Short Season Lowell that summer. The left fielder broke out with 16 dingers for Class A Greenville in 2016, but he hit one homer in 18 games with Salem after a labrum injury shortened his 2017 campaign.

"I hurt it in the second game of the year last year diving for a ball and landing awkwardly," he said. "I tried to play through it but opted for surgery when I started to realize I wasn't helping the team or myself. I started to feel like myself again in Spring Training, but I was in my head too much and I just needed to relax more. I've definitely been feeling good lately though and I just need to keep it going."

It was Salem's first three-homer game since Michael Chavis accomplished the feat last April 19 in a 7-6 walk-off win over Wilmington.

"I try to pride myself on hitting the ball out when I can and being a well-rounded player," Washington said. "I like being known as a guy who hits the ball hard in the gap and uses the whole field. I wouldn't say I try to hit home runs, but I do try to barrel it up every time."

Red Sox No. 13 prospect Jake Thompson (1-2) surrendered three runs on six hits with two walks while fanning five over five frames. The right-hander picked up his first win in six starts. Matthew Gorst recorded the final two outs of the game to lock down the victory and his fourth save.

No. 19 prospect Brett Netzer smacked his first professional homer Friday and 30th-ranked Roldani Baldwin also went deep as Salem set a team record with five roundtrippers.