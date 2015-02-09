Overstreet walks off Missions on career night

Kyle Overstreet is the first person to say he's not a home run hitter. On Saturday night, the results sa id otherwise.

Overstreet's slam capped a six-run ninth inning for the Missions, who had trailed, 8-3. The 24-year-old took a ball before he found his pitch from left-handed reliever Sean Stutzman (2-2).

"He was trying to throw his changeup," Overstreet said. "In a hitter's count, I was kind of sitting on it and he left it up. I was lucky enough to catch it and hit it out."

Without a multi-homer game and only 11 roundtrippers in his four-year Minor League career, he recorded several firsts on Saturday night. His first career grand slam came at just the right time.

"To be put in that situation, I'm lucky," the 2015 14th-round pick said. "I was just looking for something to help the team. With a man on third and less than two outs, I was looking for something to drive to the outfield and score a run and was lucky enough to just drive it farther."

Overstreet's first dinger came in the second inning when he drove a fastball from starter Josh James over the left field fence to score Padres No. 18 prospect Austin Allen. That blast came in response to Corpus Christi's three-run outburst in the top of the frame.

"They had a really good starter on the mound, but I was ready for a fastball," Overstreet said. "Like the second one, I was looking to drive something. I'm not much of a home run hitter but got out in front of it."

Following the first homer, Overstreet singled to left in the third and walked in the eighth.

The University of Alabama product came to the plate in the ninth after Padres No. 15 prospect Josh Naylor and River Stevens drew bases-loaded walks.

"We were one game ahead of them going into tonight and you're down by five runs going into the ninth -- it's easy to give up in those situations," Overstreet said. "This team all year so far, we've been fighting until the end. Guys got hits and walks, and tonight I was that player that was lucky enough to win it."

In the midst of a six-game hitting streak, Overstreet was confident in his approach.

"I've been more selective. Early in the season, I was chasing pitches out of the zone," he said. "I'm focusing on staying in the strike zone and finding something I can drive, and it's been working for me."

Overstreet split last season between Class A Fort Wayne and Class A Advanced Lake Elisnore, combining for a .322/.397/.473 slash line, and career highs of six homers and 35 RBIs. Since making his Texas League debut to start the year, he's hitting .273 with four homers and 13 RBIs.

Forrestt Allday went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Missions, while top Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. singled, walked twice and scored a run.

Taylor Jones went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and fell a triple shy of the cycle for the Hooks, while Astros No. 4 prospect Yordan Alvarez doubled twice, drove in one run and scored another.