Padres bring Urias back to the big leagues

MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect was recalled by San Diego from Triple-A El Paso on Monday. He hit leadoff and played second base in the Padres' 6-5 loss to the Giants.

Urias, who went 0-for-5 on Monday, joined fellow top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. in the middle of the San Diego infield, completing the long-awaited coupling of the club's anointed future stars. Tatis -- unlike Urias -- made the team out of Spring Training, which surprised some. According to the Padres, though, these roster decisions were in line with their expectations.

"We always intended [Urias] to be a part of this mix," manager Andy Green told MLB.com. "We didn't know if it was going to be a week, a month, two months, but we knew he was coming."

Urias struggled in his first taste of big league play last season, compiling a slash line of .208/.264/.354 across 12 games. His debut campaign was cut short by an injury to his left hamstring.

That injury will be a factor in his usage early in 2019.

"Luis is a guy who's going to play," Green told MLB.com. "We're also looking at a guy who has come back from a hamstring issue. We're not interested in seven or eight straight [games] at any point in time right now."

Across six seasons in the Minors, Urias produced a .307/.397/.407 slash line and hit at least .296 each year. In four games this season, he batted .333 and homered once.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Franchy Cordero was placed on the injured list with a strained left elbow.