Padres' Abrams leads AZL All-Stars

MLB.com's No. 46 prospect was named Most Valuable Player as the Arizona League announced its postseason All-Stars on Monday, an award fueled by his exceptional .401 batting average and .662 slugging percentage, both of which led the league. His 40 runs scored were also tops on the circuit before his August 3 promotion to Class A Fort Wayne.

It didn't take long for CJ Abrams to prove too advanced for the Rookie-level Arizona League, and despite not having played there in over three weeks, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft accomplished plenty in his 32 games on the circuit.

Abrams' 75-grade speed was as advertised in his pro debut, as was an above-average hit tool that allowed him to bat over .400 and limit his strikeouts to 14 in 32 contests. He played just two games with the TinCaps following his promotion before a left shoulder contusion landed him on the 7-day injured list August 10.

Giants shortstop prospect Marco Luciano, MLB.com's 63rd-ranked prospect, was named as the league's designated hitter with Abrams taking shortstop, but his .322/.438/.616 batting line with 10 home runs, eight stolen bases, 46 runs scored and 38 RBIs in 38 games was easily deserving of a spot in the infield in any other season. He was rewarded with a promotion of his own on August 11, moving up to Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer.

A pair of southpaws, starter Gabriel Morales and Jose Garcia, buoyed the Padres' representation on the Arizona League All-Star roster. Morales was 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 58-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 2/3 innings while Garcia went 5-2 with a 3.40 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 11 walks over 45 innings out of the bullpen.

League ERA leader Adolfo Ramirez was named as the team's right-handed reliever, going 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA and a 61-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 innings.

Below is the full list of 2019 Arizona League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees: