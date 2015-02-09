Storm's Arias dazzles with four-hit night

The Padres' No. 16 prospect went 4-for-4 with a homer, two triples, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored in Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore's 7-2 win over Stockton at The Diamond.

Gameday box score

With two outs in the first inning, the 19-year-old shortstop crushed an RBI triple to center field on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Xavier Altamirano. It scored eighth-ranked Padres prospect Luis Campusano. Arias lined another two-out RBI triple to center in the second off Altamirano (5-10), this time on a 1-0 offering. It was the first multi-triple game of his three-year Minor League career.

Arias led off the fifth and left the yard, going deep to left-center off Altamirano for his 14th long ball. With two outs in the sixth, the 19-year-old singled to left on the first pitch from righty reliever Nick Highberger. It was the fourth time Arias has had at least four hits in a game, the last coming on Aug. 6 against San Jose.

The Venezuela native has hit safely in seven of his last eight games to raise his August average to .350 (21-for-60). He improved his slash line to .306/.347/.470 with 27 extra-base hits, 67 RBIs and 57 runs scored. A midseason All-Star, Arias ranks third in the California League in batting and fourth in total bases and RBIs.

On the mound, Padres No. 18 prospect Joey Cantillo (1-1) allowed two hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings in his second Cal League start. The 19-year-old left-hander from Hawaii was promoted from Class A Fort Wayne on Aug. 8 after going 9-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 19 starts.