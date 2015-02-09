Padres land Trammell in blockbuster deal

Baseball's No. 30 overall prospect was shipped from the Reds and landed with the Padres in the deal that involved Cincinnati acquiring hurler Trevor Bauer and the Indians getting five players, including No. 98 overall Logan Allen, San Diego outfield prospect Victor Nova and No. 12 Cincinnati prospect Scott Moss, according to multiple reports.

With the countdown getting ever closer to the Trade Deadline, Taylor Trammell is heading west in a three-team blockbuster.

Per sources, the three-team deal looks like this:



Reds get Trevor Bauer (from CLE)

Padres get Taylor Trammell (from CIN)

Indians get Yasiel Puig, Scott Moss (from CIN), Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen, Victor Nova (from SD) - Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2019

Two-time All-Star Futures Game selection Trammell represented the Reds for the second straight season earlier this month. In 2018, he was named MVP of the game with a homer during a two-hit performance. Promoted to Double-A to start this season, the 22-year-old batted .236 with 17 extra-base hits and a .685 OPS through 95 games in the Southern League. His 65-grade run tool has helped him swipe 17 bases with Chattanooga, only getting caught four times.

Ranked as the No. 8 outfield prospect in the game, Trammell also has set a career high with seven assists from left field this year.

The 21-year-old was a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for three consecutive years and a midseason All-Star twice since his first-round selection in 2016. Overall, he sports a career .273 average and 29 long balls in 395 games.

The Indians got big league help in Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, but also helped their future by gaining three prospects. The furthest along in development is Allen, who has logged eight games in The Show. In two stints with the Padres this season, the southpaw has a 6.75 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. He is a year removed from being named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year with Double-A San Antonio.

Moss, a 24-year-old lefty, has progressed steadily through Cincinnati's system since being taken out of the University of Florida as a fourth-rounder in 2016. He moved up to Double-A Chattanooga and amassed a 6-5 record with a 3.44 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in 102 innings in the Southern League. Moss has compiled a 37-16 record with a 3.42 ERA and 420 strikeouts across 81 starts in the Minor Leagues. According to MLB Pipeline he displays average stuff and is likely to be slotted as a fifth starter in the Majors.

In his first action stateside, Nova has excelled in the Rookie-level Arizona League by batting .330/.421/.451 in 26 games. He recorded six extra-base hits and seven steals thus far for the AZL Padres.