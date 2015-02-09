Top Headlines

Padres land Trammell in blockbuster deal

No. 30 overall prospect moved in deal involving Reds, Indians

Taylor Trammell has recorded 112 extra-base hits through four professional seasons. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

By Andrew Battifarano / MiLB.com | July 31, 2019 12:32 AM

With the countdown getting ever closer to the Trade Deadline, Taylor Trammell is heading west in a three-team blockbuster. 

Baseball's No. 30 overall prospect was shipped from the Reds and landed with the Padres in the deal that involved Cincinnati acquiring hurler Trevor Bauer and the Indians getting five players, including No. 98 overall Logan Allen, San Diego outfield prospect Victor Nova and No. 12 Cincinnati prospect Scott Moss, according to multiple reports.

