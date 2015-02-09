Driscoll double-dips in desert debut

The Padres catching prospect cranked two solo homers in his Arizona Fall League debut as the Javelinas dropped a 5-2 decision to the Desert Dogs at Peoria Stadium.

Gameday box score

"I came into the game really just focused on catching," Driscoll said. "Catching was the focal point of my instruction and I was looking to continue honing that, working on the handful of things we've changed.

"I'm just trying to slow down the game. When I'm catching, just trust my eyes. Same thing at the plate, just start earlier and be in control."

In his first professional campaign, the No. 73 overall pick in this year's Draft batted .268/.340/.458 with three dingers, 20 RBIs and 20 runs this season for Class A Short Season Tri-City in the Northwest League.

Driscoll gave the Javelinas a 1-0 lead in the third inning, clearing the wall in right-center field on a 2-0 offering by right-hander Griffin Roberts, the No. 19 Cardinals prospect.

"The pitch before, a changeup, he didn't seem very happy with it," Driscoll noted. "His demeanor ... I somewhat kind of expected him to come with it again. ... Honestly, when I hit it, I didn't know if it was going out. I've seen balls die in that part of the park, so I got out of the box on a pretty good sprint."

Facing Reds righty Dauri Moreta in the eighth, the George Mason product again homered to right-center to put the Javelinas on top, 2-1.

The Desert Dogs scored four times in the ninth for the come-from-behind win, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Reds No. 16 prospect Stuart Fairchild.

Offseason MiLB include

Driscoll chalked up the experience to just being part of the game.

"On both sides, all the guys are competitive dudes," he said. "Everyone is here to work on something. You can't take the loss too hard, can't be down on yourself. It's just a great opportunity to learn."

Moreta (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits in one frame. Brewers No. 30 prospect Clayton Andrews notched the save with two whiffs during a 1-2-3 ninth.

Astros righty Jojanse Torres (0-1) took the loss after yielding four runs -- two earned -- on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.