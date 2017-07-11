Padres promote Quantrill to Double-A

The Padres promoted No. 2 prospect Cal Quantrill and No. 13 prospect Josh Naylor -- both of whom represented Canada on the World Team roster at the Futures Game on Sunday -- to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. The Missions have Tuesday off but resume play Wednesday in Frisco, a day that could possibly bring Naylor's Texas League debut. The club has listed probable pitchers through Friday, indicating it might take until the weekend for Quantrill to make his bow on the mound.

Of the two players, Quantrill has the higher profile. The Padres took the 22-year-old right-hander with the eighth overall pick last year, despite the fact that he had only thrown bullpen sessions during his junior year at Stanford while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 12 appearances across three levels in his first season and looked set to take on a heavier load this year.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 82 overall prospect, the Ontario native posted a 3.67 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 76 strikeouts and 24 walks over 73 2/3 innings in the hitter-friendly California League. He ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in three categories: ERA, FIP (3.77) and strikeout rate (24.1 percent). Those numbers helped him earn a spot on the California League South Division All-Star team last month.

Since returning from elbow surgery, Quantrill has been hailed for his plus fastball and changeup. He's also proven his health by making 14 starts without a trip to the disabled list, six of which lasted six innings or longer. The right-hander might be itching to get on a mound again after giving up two earned runs on two hits and a walk in his one inning at the Futures Game.

He'll be joined on the trip to the Lone Star State by Naylor, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI as the World starting first baseman in Miami.

The 20-year-old slugger hit .281/.361/.452 with eight homers, two triples, 16 doubles and seven steals in 72 games during his second stint with Lake Elsinore. The 2015 first-rounder first played for the Storm last season after he was dealt from the Marlins to the Padres as a part of a seven-player deal.

Batting from the left side, the slugger could develop above-average power as his game matures, though he has produced just a .141 isolated slugging percentage in his first three Minor League seasons. His move to Double-A is somewhat aggressive, given his age. Naylor will be the youngest regular position player in the Texas League following the promotion, beating out fellow Padres prospect Luis Urias by 19 days.