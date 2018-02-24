Padres' Tatis Jr. homers in spring opener

Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., ranked eighth overall by MLB.com, launched a solo homer in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners on Friday afternoon at Peoria Stadium.

The youngest player in Major League training camp made a big splash on the first day of Cactus League action.

The infielder -- who turned 19 on Jan. 2 -- entered as a defensive replacement for Jose Pirela in the fifth and struck out to end the inning. However, he delivered with a shot to right field off Seattle right-hander Shawn Armstrong in the eighth in his final at-bat of the game.

"I'm just trying to show off what we've got," Tatis told MLB.com. "I'm trying prove to these guys that I don't care about my age, I'm just trying to make the team."

Considered a true five-tool player and the No. 2 shortstop prospect in baseball, Tatis Jr. set a Class A Fort Wayne record with 21 homers in 117 games last season. Between the Midwest League and Double-A San Antonio in the Texas League, the native of the Dominican Republic batted .278 with 22 dingers, seven triples, 27 doubles, 75 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 47 attempts.

"His demeanor's been outstanding early in camp," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I don't think he's been fazed by anything. He looks comfortable on a baseball field. ... The power is real. All you have to do is watch batting practice to know that."

Luis Urias, MLB.com's No. 36 overall prospect, doubled in two at-bats for the Padres. Tenth-ranked prospect Josh Naylor singled in two plate appearances.

Marlins 6, Cardinals 4 (Box)

The first day of Grapefruit League action saw a strong outing from Cardinals No. 2 prospect Jack Flaherty.

The 22-year-old right-hander retired all six batters he faced in a 6-4 loss to Miami at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. (The ballpark is the Spring Training home of both clubs, but the Marlins served as the home team Friday.) Flaherty fanned a pair and induced three groundouts without walking a batter.

Backstop Yadier Molina was impressed with Flaherty's start. "He looked good. His fastball was moving a lot, I didn't remember that last year. ... He had good stuff today," the veteran told KMOX St. Louis. A 2014 first-round pick, Flaherty made his Major League debut last September, posting a 6.33 ERA in six appearances, including five starts. He had an outstanding 2017 season in the Minors, going 14-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 25 starts between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

Righty Jordan Hicks, St. Louis' No. 7 prospect, fanned two and worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth. Cardinals prospect Daniel Poncedeleon, who has not pitched in a game since being struck in the head by a line drive last May, was warming in the bullpen in case Hicks ran into trouble.

Reds 6, Indians 4 Box

Tyler Mahle, MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect, allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two innings. Indians No. 22 prospect Ryan Merritt pitched an inning of perfect relief.

Dodgers 13, White Sox 5 Box

Alex Verdugo -- ranked 33rd overall by MLB.com -- plated a run with a double for the Dodgers, while Wilmer Font started and struck out two in two perfect innings. Ryan Cordell singled and scored twice for the White Sox.

Rays (ss) 6, Orioles 3 (Box)

Third-ranked Orioles prospect Chance Sisco went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer in the ninth inning. Nos. 2 and 13 prospects Ryan Mountcastle and D.J. Stewart both singled and scored, while 27th-ranked prospect Pedro Araujo struck out two in a perfect inning. Willy Adames, MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect, added an RBI single for the Rays.

Rays (ss) 6, Pirates 3 (Box)

Top Pirates position prospect Austin Meadows was one of the few bright spots in the Grapefruit League opener. The 22-year-old outfielder, ranked 45th overall by MLB.com, doubled twice, singled, walked and drove in two runs, accounting for three of Pittsburgh's five hits. Third baseman Colin Moran, recently acquired from Houston, went 1-for-3, while Bucs No. 9 prospect Kevin Kramer walked and scored.

Astros 3, Nationals 2 (Box)

J.D. Davis, Houston's ninth-ranked prospect, homered in the fifth inning. No. 12 prospect Rogelio Armenteros started, struck out three and walked one in two innings. Nationals top prospect Victor Robles doubled and walked in two plate appearances. No. 12 prospect Andrew Stevenson singled and scored a run and 22nd-ranked Jose Marmolejos added an RBI single.

Yankees 3, Tigers 1 (Box)

Yankees No. 15 prospect Jake Cave went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk and No. 19 prospect Ben Heller struck out three over two innings of scoreless relief at Steinbrenner Field. No. 3 prospect Estevan Florial was hitless in two at-bats, but No. 27 prospect Giovanny Gallegos earned the save with two strikeouts in the ninth. Tigers No. 18 prospect Victor Reyes went 1-for-3 and No. 29 prospect Gerson Moreno worked a scoreless frame.

Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 10 prospect Richard Urena singled and walked, while No. 6 prospect Sean Reid-Foley struck out one in one inning as Toronto held on for the win. Reid-Foley allowed three hits and the Phillies' lone run, a homer by Danny Ortiz in the eighth.

Red Sox 4, Twins 3 (Box)

Looking to reach the Majors for the first time, 29-year-old outfielder Jeremy Barfield went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Boston's win over the Twins. Barfield bashed 28 homers in 95 Minor League games last year and was named an Eastern League postseason All-Star.