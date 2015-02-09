Chihuahuas' Urias stays hot with three hits

The fourth-ranked Padres prospect went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs scored on Tuesday as Triple-A El Paso defeated Salt Lake, 6-3, at Smith's Ballpark. It was his ninth game this season with at least three hits.

Luis Urias has been consistent in his inconsistency this year, but it hasn't stopped him from putting together a strong debut season in the Pacific Coast League.

Urias got going with a one-out double to center field in the opening inning. MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect singled to center in the third and scored on a double by Ty France to give El Paso a 3-0 lead. He led off the fifth with a ground-rule double to left-center but was doubled off second when Padres No. 3 prospect Francisco Mejia lined to shortstop.

The Mexico native walked and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh before striking out in the eighth.

The big night continued a strong month for Urias, who's raised his average 10 points in August, thanks to a .310/.348/.500 slash line in 12 games. That comes on the heels of a July in which he batted .244 and struck out 24 times in 20 games. It's been a pattern for the middle infielder, who's alternated good and bad months since opening the year with a .307 average in April. He followed that by hitting .239 in May and .280 in June.

Overall, Urias is batting .275 /.380/.414 with 37 extra-base hits and 71 runs scored in 108 games for El Paso, where appeared in three contests as a 19-year-old in July 2016.

Javy Guerra homered and drove in three runs, while France, Mejia, Allen Craig and Dusty Coleman contributed two hits apiece for the Chihuahuas.

Starter Dillon Overton (6-2) allowed two runs and scattered seven hits over six innings. The 26-year-old walked one and struck out two en route to his fifth straight win. Carter Capps struck out a pair in two hitless frames and Travis Radke earned the save in his Triple-A debut by recording the last two outs.

Jared Walsh had two RBIs for Salt Lake, giving him 14 in his last six games.

Bees starter Dylan Unsworth (6-1) was charged with four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.