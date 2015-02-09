Bahr taking Cal League by storm

The Giants' No. 27 prospect made it back-to-back scoreless starts since a promotion to the hitter-friendly circuit, allowing three hits over six innings, as Class A Advanced San Jose topped Visalia, 3-1, on Saturday at Recreation Park. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

After allowing a one-out single to D-backs No. 5 prospect Marcus Wilson in the first, Bahr set down the next nine batters. Stephen Smith reached on a throwing error in the fourth, but the right-hander from Orlando, Florida, induced an inning-ending double play. He worked around a single by eighth-ranked prospect Drew Ellis, forced another double play and stranded Renae Martinez -- who reached on an error -- by retiring Mark Karaviotis on a fly ball.

Wilson reached again with a two-out double in the sixth, but Bahr (2-0) fanned Smith to close out the sixth.

The 23-year-old threw 54 of 74 pitches for strikes.

Selected in the fifth round of last year's Draft out of the University of Central Florida, he went 6-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 13 starts with Class A Augusta before moving up. He still owns the best strikeout-to-walk rate (24.5 percent) and strikeouts-per-nine innings (11.53) among qualified pitchers in the South Atlantic League, according to FanGraphs.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up four hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless frames in his Class A Advanced debut on Sunday. Dating back to his final start with the GreenJackets, Bahr hasn't allowed a run over his last 14 2/3 innings.

Nolan Riggs relieved Bahr and struck out five in two perfect innings. Frank Rubio picked up his third save, despite giving up a run in the ninth.

Brandon Van Horn staked his starter to the lead with a solo homer in the third and an RBI groundout in the fifth. Bryce Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Wilson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Visalia.