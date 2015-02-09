Hawkins nets a hat trick in San Jose rout

The 25-year-old outfielder tied team records for hits and homers in a game, going 5-for-6 with three long balls and a career-high six runs, as the Giants pounded the Ports, 15-1, at Banner Island Ballpark.

Class A Advanced San Jose has one more game in Stockton this season, but Courtney Hawkins probably won't want to leave.

Hawkins grounded out in his first at-bat but was unstoppable the rest of the night. In the second inning, he pummeled a payoff pitch from A's No. 28 prospect Brady Feigl to straightaway center field for a three-run blast that extended San Jose's lead to 6-0.

The former Carolina League All-Star fell behind against left-hander Will Gilbert in the third before turning on an 0-2 offering and shooting a ground ball to left for a double. He led off the fifth with his second roundtripper of the night, greeting right-hander Jake Bray with a solo shot over the left field wall to make it 13-1.

Hawkins lined a single to left off righty Michael Danielak in the seventh, driving in David Villar. Facing third baseman Brallan Perez in the ninth, he crushed another solo blast to left-center. It was the Giants' first hat trick since Gio Brusa accomplished the feat on June 10, 2018 at Modesto.

Before Sunday, Hawkins had five five-RBI games, the most recent coming on June 26, 2016 for Double-A Birmingham.

Released by the Reds in mid-May, the former first-round pick was picked up by the Giants. In 79 games with San Jose, he has a .261/.320/.487 slash line with 17 homers. Seven of those dingers have come in Stockton, where he's 13-for-51 (.254) with 11 RBIs in 12 games.

Giants No. 16 prospect Sandro Fabian was struck in the face by Feigl's fourth pitch of the game. He remained down for several minutes before walking to the cart that carried him off the field. His replacement, Shane Matheny, went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers, five RBIs and four runs scored.