Raleigh rolls again to Player of the Week

The Mariners' No. 13 prospect -- who joins the Travelers after being pulled early from his final game with the Nuts on Sunday -- went 7-for-25 (.350) with five homers, 11 RBIs, six runs scored and five walks over his final six games for Modesto. Raleigh's five long balls were tied for the most by any Minor Leaguer between July 8-14 -- only Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Mark Payton went deep as often. His final two hits were homers as the 22-year-old, switch-hitting catcher went deep in each of his last two games over the weekend.

On July 8, Cal Raleigh became the first California League hitter to win back-to-back Offensive Player of the Week awards in 2019. On Monday, he added to that streak, taking home the honor for a third straight time. It's a remarkable run that will come to an end, however -- he's been promoted from Class A Advanced Modesto to Double-A Arkansas.

• View the Pitchers of the Week winners »

A third-round pick in 2018, Raleigh has bolstered his stock in a big way over the past month. From May 13 to June 15 -- a run of 28 games that included 116 plate appearances -- Raleigh failed to homer, batting .243/.319/.350 with 11 doubles. Since June 16, however, he has clubbed 15 long balls in 24 games, the most by any Minor Leaguer. His .885 slugging percentage is tops among all Minor Leaguers during that span, while his 1.311 OPS is second only to Corban Joseph's 1.345 for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Video: Nuts' Raleigh hits two-run homer to right

Raleigh leaves the Cal League as the leader in home runs (22) over his 82 games with Modesto. He also ranks second with a .535 slugging percentage, third with 166 total bases, third with an .872 OPS and tied for third with a 136 wRC+.

Selected with the 90th overall pick last year out of Florida State, Raleigh entered the pro ranks with a reputation of showing above-average power from both sides. He boosted his Draft status by hitting .326/.447/.583 with 13 homers over 62 games in his final spring with the Seminoles and carried that production to the Minors with a .288/.367/.534 line and eight homers in 38 games with Class A Short Season Everett last summer. The 6-foot-3 backstop's defense remains a question, particularly his arm. However, his 36.5 percent caught-stealing rate (27-of-74) is above the Cal League average of 29.4 percent.

Video: Modesto's Raleigh caps two-homer night

Either way, Raleigh has shown that his bat has the potential to carry him up the Seattle chain. With his move to Arkansas, that bat will shortly find a new challenge away from the hitter-friendly California League that Raleigh had so thoroughly dominated in recent weeks. The former Seminole joins a Travelers roster that already boasts No. 2 Mariners prospect Justin Dunn, No. 4 Justus Sheffield, No. 5 Evan White, No. 7 Kyle Lewis, No. 15 Dom Thompson-Williams, No. 17 Wyatt Mills, No. 19 Joey Gerber, No. 20 Art Warren, No. 24 Ricardo Sanchez, No. 28 Donnie Walton and No. 30 Sam Delaplane. No. 3 Logan Gilbert and No. 29 Ljay Newsome were also promoted to Arkansas on Monday.

Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for July 8-14: