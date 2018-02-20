Knee sidelines Lewis for at least a month

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters that the club's top prospect underwent a knee scope "about 10 days ago" and will likely miss four to six weeks.

It had looked like 2018 would be a fresh start for Kyle Lewis, but instead a past injury has resurfaced.

"There was kind of a floating piece of bone that was pinching off or creating a problem," Dipoto told MLB.com. "It explains why he was having so much pain. Hopefully we are able finally to determine the source of the irritation and move forward in a productive way."

After being selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Lewis quickly adapted to pro ball, notching a .299/.385/.530 slash line with three homers and 26 RBIs in 30 games with Class A Short Season Everett. But then came the outfielder's first injury.

MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect tore his right ACL on July 20, 2016 and sat out until the following June. Six days after his return, Lewis wound up back on the disabled list after crashing into the center-field wall while chasing a ball.

Two weeks later, Lewis rehabbed with the Rookie-level Mariners and finished the season with Class A Advanced Modesto before hitting the Arizona Fall League. The knee injury flared up, however, and the Mercer product only played two AFL games.

"Kyle has a chance to be a really good player," Dipoto told MLB.com. "The fact that he's been frustrated by this, very few people in our organization work harder than Kyle Lewis. And he's had to because of what he's encountered so early in his career. He's been great about it. And we are hoping this is the final step to getting him healthy."

When healthy, Lewis sports a .273/.351/.457 slash line with 10 long balls, 57 RBIs, 35 walks and 74 strikeouts in 79 career games.