M's White placed on Double-A injured list

White reportedly has concussion-like symptoms following the incident, which preceded the Travelers' 5-4 loss at Frisco on Monday. He was scratched from the lineup in that contest.

First baseman Evan White, the Mariners' No. 4 prospect , was placed on the injured list by Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, one day after he was struck in the face by a bad-hop ground ball during batting practice.

Ranked No. 74 overall by MLB.com, White is batting .291/.342/.484 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 71 games in his first season at the Double-A level. He was named Texas League Player of the Month for June after putting up a .371/.396/.691 slash line with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 22 games. That performance helped him earn a spot at the Texas League All-Star Game and the Futures Game, where the 23-year-old started for the American League squad.

White received a Minor League Gold Glove last year, which he spent primarily with Class A Advanced Modesto. He possesses a 70-grade fielding tool, according to MLB Pipeline, but has kept his batting average at or near .300 since Seattle selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 Draft. He made his professional debut with Class A Short Season Everett and batted .277 with five extra-base hits in 14 games.

Last season, the University of Kentucky product ranked fifth in the California League with a .303 average. He had 11 homers, 66 RBIs and an .833 OPS, going 4-for-18 with a pair of doubles in a four-game stint with Triple-A Tacoma.